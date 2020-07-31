With a distinct lack of big blockbuster movies thanks to the ongoing global situation, Netflix's hugely successful comic book adaptation The Old Guard has become the hit of Summer. With the movie topping the Netflix charts and breaking viewership records, talk has quickly turned to a sequel, with The Old Guard writer and creator Greg Rucka now providing an update on how far along The Old Guard 2 is, as well as his involvement.

"There have been discussions, nothing is confirmed, and I don't think there will be a decision made as to whether or not another one is in the offing for a while yet. The decision to make another one is going to be made by people who are far outside of my lane."

"If they decide to do another one, I am absolutely there for it. One of the things that I do like about the movie is that while the film has what I call a "In case of sequel, break glass" scene, the movie does not demand a sequel. It's not a story where you reach the end and they've actually hit an end. The movie has a resolution and I think that it's a very satisfying one as a result."

"There's more you can do, and the movie absolutely opens the possibility for that, but it doesn't demand it. It doesn't say, "Oh, this will only make sense if we do another one!""

So, whilst The Old Guard 2 has not yet been confirmed on Netflix in any official capacity, there is clearly a desire for it, with Rucka very enthusiastic to return for a follow-up. The ending of The Old Guard does include an enticing mid-credits scene that leaves things wide open should a sequel be greenlit, with Rucka providing some details as to whether he would continue to use the source material for inspiration.

"It's safe to say that should there be a sequel and should I write it, I will be drawing heavily from the source material. But one of the luxuries of being able to adapt your own work is to go, "Okay, I get to do something different here. I can change it." What works in the comic might not work on film and that's important to recognize."

"The idea that this is a translation is a mistake. It's not. It's an adaptation. A novel is not a play, and a play is not a movie, and a comic is not a feature film. So one has to engage with a willingness to acknowledge the strengths and weaknesses of the respective medium, and knowing that what worked in the comic may not work on screen."

Based on the graphic novel by writer Greg Rucka, The Old Guard follows a group of mercenaries led by Charlize Theron, all centuries-old immortals with the ability to heal themselves, who discover that someone is onto their secret, and must fight to protect their freedom.

The movie is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Greg Rucka. The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.