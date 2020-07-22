Since its release, the comic book adaptation The Old Guard has become a massive hit for Netflix, with the movie breaking all kinds of viewership records. Well, if this newest video is anything to go by, the popularity is well-deserved. Showing Charlize Theron's dedication to the extensive action sequences the video, released by Netflix, gives us a look into the sheer amount of training that went into making The Old Guard.

Theron actively working with fight coordinators for between three and four every day, with the actress jumping between learning hand-to-hand combat, throws and wrestling moves, and finally weapons, including how to use her iconic, and comic book accurate, axe. Charlize Theron was also hitting the gym as much as possible in order to build the upper body strength to wield the axe for hours upon end, and that is all without mentioning that she also had to learn how to fight and use the axe on horseback.

Her work ethic is all up there on screen, and under the guidance of prominent stunt coordinator Danny Hernandez, Theron certainly looks like she has learnt more ways to kill a man than entire armies will ever learn.

Theron called the process "really f***ing hard" but followed that up by saying that she was proud of her hard work and would be more than happy to do it all again. In the behind-the-scenes look, Theron explains that learning the moves was not too bad but having to repeat the moves up to 80 times during a shoot became physically exhausting.

Over the years, Theron has emerged as an unsung hero of the action movie genre, with the likes of Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road, and her role in the Fast and Furious franchise demonstrating that she is more than capable of fighting, shooting, and axe-chopping her way through both good a bad guys with the best of them. Here's hoping that audiences get to see more of her Old Guard leader, Andy, as there is clearly a lot more to explore, with Theron herself recently outlining some of what she'd like to see should a Netflix sequel ever come to fruition.

"Yeah with another female character which I'm really excited about," Theron said. "The character of Quynh is kind of teased in this. She's Andy's kind of right-hand person. She was, the two of them, were the first. There's obviously a relationship there that we didn't really explore in this film. So, I'm excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that, because then we're just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting."

Based on the graphic novel by writer Greg Rucka, The Old Guard follows a group of mercenaries led by Charlize Theron, all centuries-old immortals with the ability to heal themselves, who discover that someone is onto their secret, and must fight to protect their freedom.

The movie is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Greg Rucka. The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor. This comes to us from Netflix Film Club.