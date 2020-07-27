The Old Guard is now one of Netflix's most-watched movies of all time, and fans are clamoring to see Charlize Theron reprise her role as Andy, the leader of an immortal team of assassins, in a follow-up sequel. But first, Theron recently took a walk down memory lane by posting a picture from the sets of The Old Guard with the movie's stunt team, thanking them for their work with the following message.

"The dream team right here. These guys were the geniuses behind the action, stunts and fighting in #TheOldGuard. @jeffhabb - You directed me in some of the best, most insane action of my entire career, and I left every day of our 2nd unit shoots completely baffled at your talent."

"Brycen - you were by my side in the gym from day 1, and were incredibly patient with me as I tried things I never thought my body could do. Forever grateful to you for letting me do 76 takes of my somersault down the stairs!"

"Danny - you built the character of Andy alongside me, and somehow made an immortal warrior who knows every martial arts style ever created feel REAL."

"Through all of it you all three became my family. I love you all so deeply and I want the world to know that The Old Guard doesn't exist with you all!"

The Old Guard is based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka of the same name, and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. It tells the tale of a group of immortal warriors on the run from a corporation that wants to learn the secrets to their long life. The movie has drawn acclaim for the strong acting by the cast, and the gritty nature of the action set pieces.

Previously, Prince-Bythewood had explained that The Old Guard was always meant to be the start of a trilogy, and based on the popularity of the first feature, it is safe to say that trilogy will get made. The set up for a sequel was also hinted at near the end of The Old Guard, with the return of Quynh, Andy's ally turned nemesis, who holds the key to some terrible secrets. Theron promised the relationship will be expanded upon in the next film.

"The character of Quynh is kind of teased in this. She's Andy's kind of right-hand person. She was, the two of them, were the first. There's obviously a relationship there that we didn't really explore in this film."

Considering the mythology behind the series is still being expanded with the release of new installments in the graphic novel series the movie is adapted from, there is more than enough material to kickstart a lucrative action franchise with a charismatic female lead, something that has not happened since the days of The Hunger Games.

The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Harry Melling. The film is now streaming on Netflix.