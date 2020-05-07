Netflix has released some first-look photos at The Old Guard. The upcoming movie has also been given a release date, with the action flick set to arrive this summer on July 10. Much like Extraction did recently, it seems this will help fill the void for lovers of cinema who are missing out on the traditional blockbuster-filled summer movie season. In this case, we have Charlize Theron leading the way in what is described as "a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

The movie is adapted from the Image Comics series of the same name from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. The photos themselves aren't terribly revealing, but it does give us a sense of the aesthetic at play here. One shot sees Charlize Theron gathered together with a group of mercenaries. The other sees the group walking down a dark, stone-lined staircase looking ready for combat. We also have a behind-the-scenes photo from the set. Several posts were shared to the movie's official Twitter account that came with cryptic messages such as, "They've been amongst us all along, living in the shadows."

This latest streaming original centers on a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries led by Andy (Charlize Theron}. This group has a mysterious inability to die and has fought to protect the mortal world for hundreds of years. However, when the team is recruited for an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest member of the group, must partner up to help eliminate the threat of those looking to replicate their power and monetize it.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love and Basketball, Beyond the Lights) is in the director's chair for the adaptation. Greg Rucka, who wrote the comic book series, also penned the screenplay, which should help ensure that it remains authentic to the source material. The Old Guard as a comic book series, was published initially by Image in 2017 and went on to earn a great deal of critical acclaim. This is the first time Rucka has written a full-length feature. The cast includes Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Charlize Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Marc Evans.

Netflix, like other studios in the business who aren't Disney and Warner Bros, has to look outside the worlds of Marvel and DC if they want to get in on the comic book movie game. This, on paper anyway, seems like a good way to go about doing just that. With any luck, now that the release date has been set only two months away, we should be seeing a trailer sooner rather than later. In the meantime, be sure to check out the photos from The Old Guard Twitter account for yourself.

If they’ve truly cracked the code on immortality, this could change the world as we know it. pic.twitter.com/jWDnbVOg30 — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) May 7, 2020