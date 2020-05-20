Netflix recently released the first poster for their upcoming movie The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, in an adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Theron took to Twitter to share the poster, and hinted that the trailer for the movie will be released this Thursday, May 21st.

Charlize Theron looms large over the poster, while the rest of the main cast are flanked to her side, including Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Based on a script by Rucka, Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the feature, which is releasing on July 10 on Netflix.

The movie has been described as a more fantastical version of another recent Netflix offering with a major action star at the helm, (Six Underground). Theron plays the role of Andy, who leads a covert group of mercenaries who are immune to the effects of death. The team has been engaged in a struggle to preserve the safety of humankind for centuries.

During the course of an emergency mission, the secrets of the team are exposed to the rest of the world. Now Andy and the team's newest recruit Nile must rally the team and eliminate the threat posed by those seeking to replicate their abilities for profit.

Described as being a "gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.", The Old Guard is a welcome return to action movies for Theron. The actress has long juggled her talents for serious dramatic work with a formidable presence in the action genre. She played the main villain Cipher in The Fate of the Furious, in addition to her lead turn in another action-packed adaptation of a graphic novel, Atomic Blonde.

But Theron's most popular role in the genre was as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road opposite Tom Hardy. So popular did the character become that a spinoff movie was soon announced focusing on Furiosa and telling the tale of her early years as a member of Immortan Joe's army of war dogs.

For Netflix, The Old Guard will come hot on the heels of their recent breakout action hit, Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. The film was trending at the number one spot for many weeks on the streaming platform and proved so popular that a sequel is already greenlit, with Hemsworth set to make his return to the role of Tyler Rake.

Fans will have to wait until the trailer releases for The Old Guard to get a sense of the movie's aesthetic. Netflix in the past has been known for giving its creative partners free rein to make the kind of movies and shows they want to make with minimal executive interference.

This was evidenced by the huge budget for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, and the stunning action choreography that director Sam Hargrave was allowed to indulge in for Extraction. Hopefully, Theron's new movie will also turn out to be an equally well-realized and distinct take on the acclaimed graphic novel it is based on.