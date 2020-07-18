The Charlize Theron-led Netflix action-thriller The Old Guard is showing no signs of slowing down. After a robust marketing campaign, the film shot to the top of Netflix's most-watched lists in the days following its premiere. Now, the streaming giant has announced on Twitter that the movie has become one of their platform's ten most popular films of all time.

"THE OLD GUARD is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever - and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list. The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!"

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard tells the tale of a group of immortal assassins, led by Charlize Theron as Andy, who carry out covert strikes against particular individuals the world over to keep the balance of power from tipping in any one collective's favor. Complications arise when a corporation comes to learn of the existence of the group, and sets out to capture its members to discover their secret to immortality.

The Netflix original is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Greg Rucka, who also wrote the screenplay for the movie. The Old Guard has been praised by critics for its slick and gritty action sequences, the character development afforded to secondary characters, and positive LGBTQ representation.

Interestingly, news of the success of The Old guard comes around the same time as Netflix announcing a similar movie in tone and texture, Extraction has become their most-watched movie of all time, with 99 million+ views. The success of the two movies prove that action films starring well-known actors in the lead role are still a huge draw for audiences, whether at the box office or on the small screens.

Extraction is already getting a sequel, and judging by the numbers brought in by The Old Guard, the latter film is also very likely to be the start of a franchise. In the past, Prince-Bythewood has stated that her movie was always intended to be the first part of a trilogy, and even teased what the audiences can expect in the sequels.

"Quynh's character obviously has a big part in the future. The one thing that was in the graphic novel and in the original script that we couldn't do - it was really a time thing, and a question of focus - what I would obviously love to see everyone's backstory of how they came into being an immortal. Ultimately we decided we've got to focus on Andy on this one. But in the graphic novel with Nicky and Joe - those two, the way that they meet is so great."

"It would've been so much fun to shoot and it's just so visually stunning and emotional. And so I hope that if we gets another film, that that is certainly part of the story."

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Harry Melling, The Old Guard is currently streaming on Netflix.

