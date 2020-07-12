As expected, the Charlize Theron-led feature The Old Guard has topped Netflix's most-watched list following its debut on the streaming giant. The star-power attached to Theron and an extensive marketing campaign ensured the film beat out the competition to emerge as the offering currently grabbing the most eyeballs on the streaming platform.

The Old Guard is adapted from a graphic novel by Greg Rucka, who also wrote the screenplay, and revolves around a team led by Andy, played by Theron, of immortal assassins who carry out their work in secret. A chance encounter exposes their existence to the ordinary world, and it falls to Andy and her crew to evade capture by a powerful company that wishes to experiment on them to learn the secrets of immortality.

Critics have given generally favorable reviews to the film, praising the action set pieces and the development of supporting characters. The movie is very much set up as the start of a franchise, and that is something the movie's director Gina Prince-Bythewood can easily see happening, as she revealed during an interview.

"Greg always envisioned the story as a trilogy. So there's certainly more story to tell if the audience wants it."

While The Old Guard won the top spot on Netflix's most-watched list, there are other entries on the list that are also garnering a lot of interest. On the second spot is the series Unsolved Mysteries with twelve new episodes. Men and women who have undergone inexplicable past horrors look back on those events alongside journalists, experts, and family members, with the viewers being left to draw their own conclusions about the possible explanation of the mystery.

Next on the list is the animation The Lorax, which has a tween character named Ted, played by Zac Efron, who must team up with the mythical guardian of the forest, the Lorax voiced by Danny Devito, to deliver a Truffula tree to the girl of his dreams.

Then comes Warrior Nun, another series inspired by comics. Think Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Manga. A young girl comes back from the dead with a divine artifact embedded in her back. Now part of an ancient order of nuns tasked to protect mankind from demons, the girl must choose her side and take up the fight in a war that has lasted untold millennia.

Rounding out the top five list is The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space. Based on the books by Dav Pilkey, DreamWorks, the series follows the adventures of George Beard and Harold Hutchins. They're best friends who love to play pranks and read comic books. The two embark on outrageous adventures after getting mixed up in the reality of their greatest comic creation: Captain Underpants.

Clearly, Netflix offers a lot to choose from for fans of any genre. It now remains to be seen whether The Old Guard will follow in the footsteps of another recent Netflix actioner Extraction, and continue to dominate the most-watched charts for the next few weeks. ComicBook.com.