Netflix and Skydance have released the first trailer for their upcoming movie The Old Guard. Charlize Theron stars as an immortal warrior who leads a mysterious group of mercenaries. The movie is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Rucka also came on board the production to pen the script, so readers worried about too many changes to the source material shouldn't be. Plus, the trailer looks pretty close to the comic in terms of grit.

Following The Old Guard teaser, this new trailer lets potential viewers know from the start that this action movie is going to be a bit different from anything else out there. It may be taking on a familiar action movie frame, but it sets its self apart. Charlize Theron's Andy character is laying out the basis of the story, revealing that she and her group of immortal mercenaries have been at it for a very long time, but something is threatening them at this point in time. From there, it's all out intense action with some safety precaution thrown in for good measure. Andy needs to make sure that they aren't found, meaning they basically have to operate in the shadows.

The Old Guard story revolves around a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), and her covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die. They have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood had a few specific goals with The Old Guard. First, she wanted to "reframe" what it means to be a female in the movies. She wanted "our toughness and badassness and courage. To normalize that was really important to me." Kiki Layne also spoke about the female aspects of this Netflix original. She had this to say.

"These types of films - especially action films of this size - usually follow a male character, and there are female characters, but they're just kind of orbiting around whatever his story is. This film [has] the ability to carry two very strong female stories."

Along with Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne, The Old Guard also stars Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, with Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The movie was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood from a screenplay by Greg Rucka. It was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Charlize Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, and Marc Evans. You can check out the first trailer for the gritty action movie above, thanks to the official Netflix YouTube channel.