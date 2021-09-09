Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage, the actor who doesn't seem to ever stop working for a single moment, has just picked up his next movie role. The Hollywood legend will reportedly saddle up for his first-ever Western movie, called The Old Way, which will star Cage in the lead role. It's remarkable news when considering the dozens upon dozens of movies Cage has been seen in over the years, he's never been to the Old West.

Per THR, The Old Way is directed by Brett Donowho and written by Carl W. Lucas. The movie stars Cage as Colton Briggs, a "former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives quietly with his family. But when a gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home to find his world burning. He unearths his sidearm and saddles up with an unlikely partner: his 12-year-old daughter."

"After 43 years in cinema, I'm only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both The Old Way and Butcher's Crossing," Cage told THR, also referring to another Western he's got in the works. "Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I'm excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing."

Donowho added: "It is both an honor and privilege to work with Nic on the first Western of his illustrious career. Cage not only epitomizes the character of Briggs, but he is also the consummate professional a director only dreams of working with to bring this enigmatic character to life. As a father of three daughters, I cannot wait to share this compelling story of a father and daughter and their emotional journey of discovery."

Capstone Pictures and Intercut Captial are co-financing and producing the movie. Christian Mercuri of Capstone is executive producing alongside David Haring. R. Bryan Wright and Micah Haley will produce for Intercut Capital alongside Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr., and Johnny Remo of Skipstone Pictures. Donowho and Cage's Saturn Films will also produce. Other executive producers include Fred Roos, Carl W. Lucas, Joshua Bunting, and Mehrdad Moayedi.

Cage has appeared in many, many movies over the years. He most recently starred in Pig as a truffle forager on a missing to recover his stolen pet pig. Although the premise might sound bizarre on paper, the movie wound up drawing Cage great acclaim for his performance, ultimately becoming the highest-scoring live-action movie of the actor's career on Rotten Tomatoes. It's sitting at a 97% Certified Fresh score, tying with the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Cage will also play a heightened version of himself in the upcoming action-comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. It follows Cage as an actor forced to channel his action movie characters to save his family from a notorious drug lord. Directed by Tom Gormican, the meta-movie also stars Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Old Way is heading to the film market in Toronto where Capstone will handle international sales. A release window has yet to be announced and it's unclear when filming is expected to begin. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.