Another big Disney movie is skipping theaters and going straight to Disney+ this summer due to ongoing issues across the globe. This time, we're getting the long-awaited big screen adaptation of The One and Only Ivan, which arrives this August. Today we have the trailer, poster and several first look images featuring one very special gorilla and an A-list cast of favorites including Bryan Cranston and Angelina Jolie.

The One and Only Ivan will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting August 14th. Today Disney+ shared the new trailer, key art and first look images from the upcoming film Disney's The One and Only Ivan. Based on the award-winning book by Katherine Applegate, The One and Only Ivan tells the story of Ivan, a silverback gorilla who learns that life isn't defined by place and circumstance but by the power of friendship and the courage to make change happen.

An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney's The One and Only Ivan is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home. Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals.

He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The heartwarming adventure, which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal.

The film stars Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan; Angelina Jolie as the voice of Stella; Danny DeVito as the voice of Bob the dog; Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers the poodle; Brooklynn Prince as the voice of Ruby; Ramon Rodriquez as the mall employee George; Ariana Greenblatt as George's daughter Julia; Chaka Khan as the voice of Henrietta the chicken; Mike White as the voice of Frankie the seal; Ron Funches as the voice of Murphy the rabbit; Phillipa Soo as the voice of Thelma the parrot; and Bryan Cranston as Mack, the mall's owner.

The One and Only Ivan is directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay by Mike White based on Applegate's book and is produced by the late Allison Shearmur, Angelina Jolie and Brigham Taylor. Sue Baden-Powell and Thea Sharrock serve as executive producers.