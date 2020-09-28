We have a new trailer for The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story, which should appeal to just about anyone who had cable and grew up in the 90s. The documentary, as the title suggests, chronicles the rise of Nickelodeon to prominence within the pop culture landscape. This initial look at the movie should serve as a huge boost of nostalgia for those who watched these shows growing up, but it also looks to provide a better understanding of how all of these shows came to be.

The trailer kicks off with a couple of the biggest stars from the network's glory days explaining what it was like behind the scenes. We then see someone getting slimed, something any fans of the Nick in the 90s will be familiar with. Described as the "anti-Disney," we are offered a window into what was going on behind the scenes that helped make the network what it became. As the voice of Spongebob Tom Kenny says, "The inmates were very much running the asylum."

Plenty of classic shows are represented in the trailer, such as Guts, Clarissa Explains It All, Double Dare, All That, The Secret World of Alex Mack, Salute Your Shorts, Rugrats and more.

The documentary is directed by Scott Barber and Adam Sweeney. Adam F. Goldberg, of The Goldbergs fame, also serves as an executive producer. Kenan Thompson (All That, Kenan & Kel), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel), Alisa Reyes (All That), Marc Summers (Double Dare), Larisa Oleynik (The Secret World of Alex Mack), Phil Moore (Nick Arcade), Kirk Fogg (Legends of the Hidden Temple), Venus DeMilo (Salute Your Shorts), Michael Bower (Salute Your Shorts), Danny Cooksey (Salute Your Shorts), Fred Keller (Hey Dude) and Christine McGlade (You Can't Do That on Television) are featured. Mitchell Kriegman (Rugrats) and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) also were interviewed for the doc.

The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story tells the tale of the Nickelodeon Network. In just a few years, the channel grew from a small local channel to an international phenomenon that helped shape an entire generation. Geraldine Laybourne led the way and through her commitment to putting kids first, a group of unconventional heroes turned a small channel into an $8 billion media behemoth that became the gold standard for children's programming. It chronicles the rise of the network with the actors, writers and creators from all the golden age Nickelodeon shows that shaped a generation.

Nickelodeon launched nationwide in 1979 but didn't truly become the version of it we all know until roughly two decades later. It is now available in nearly 90 million households in the U.S. alone. The documentary originally debuted at the Doc NYC Festival in November 2018. It isn't clear how much has changed since the movie debuted but, for whatever reason, it took some time to secure distribution. But this would seem to be a case of better late than never. The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story arrives on demand on November 17 from Gravitas Ventures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.