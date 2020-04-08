A classic horror movie is getting the remake treatment. The Others, the 2001 blockbuster that starred Nicole Kidman, will be getting a modern retelling from the folks at Sentient Entertainment. The company won the rights in what is described as a competitive bidding situation. There is no word on how soon the project could get underway, but it appears this could be coming together relatively quickly.

According to a new report, Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin are set to produce The Others remake for Sentient, with Lucas Akoskin also on board to produce for Aliwen Entertainment. Enrique Cerezo, Guido Rud, Michael Miller and Jeeny Miller will executive produce. Tab had this to say about it in a statement.

"I am honored to be able to work on my favorite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences. It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm. We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey."

While specific details remain under wraps, the plan is to "reinvent and modernize the story." This could be tricky, as the original relies rather heavily on a big twist. Considering the movie is nearly 20 years old, that could be an issue. No stars or director are attached at this time, but it's said that A-listers are already interested and that major studios are already showcasing interest in backing the project as well.

Directed by Alejandro Amenabar, The Others centers on Grace (Nicole Kidman), a devoutly religious mother who moves herself and her children to the English coast during World War II. Awaiting news of her missing husband, Grace must protect her children from a rare disease that causes the sun to harm them. When one of the children claims she is seeing ghosts, Grace believes the new servants are playing tricks. However, as things escalate, she begins to believe something supernatural has occurred. That does, indeed, prove to be the case, but not in the way it appears. Spoiler alert; Grace and her kids were ghosts the whole time.

Most importantly, as it relates to this remake, The Others was a massive hit at the box office. Working from a relatively modest budget of $17 million, the supernatural thriller earned $209 million worldwide. The movie was also received quite well critically, currently boasting an 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Given the current shutdown in Hollywood, it could be a while before cameras can get rolling on this one, but this could give the producers time to get a script and cast together. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.