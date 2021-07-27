Pierce Brosnan will team up with Workaholics star Adam Devine for Netflix's upcoming action-comedy movie The Out-Laws. Devine is also on board to produce with Happy Madison. Tyler Spindel (The Wrong Missy) is directing using a screenplay penned by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove. Isaac Horne is executive producing the project.

Per Deadline, The Out-Laws follows "Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

Details on Brosnan's role aren't clear, but given the details of the plot, it seems possible he'll be playing Devine's father-in-law. The veteran actor is of course best known for his turn as James Bond in a series of movies starting with 1995's GoldenEye. His more recent credits include The Misfits, Hulu's False Positive, and playing a king in the upcoming movies Cinderella and The King's Daughter. Pierce Brosnan recently wrapped filming on Black Adam with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson which will see him in the role of Doctor Fate.

His The Out-Laws co-star Adam Devine is very well known as one of the stars and co-creators of Workaholics. He is set to reprise his role as Adam alongside Blake Anderson and Anders Holm in an upcoming Workaholics movie. Devine also hosted his own series, Adam Devine's House Party, and had a recurring role on Modern Family. His movie credits include Game Over, Man!, Magic Camp, and the Pitch Perfect movies. He can currently be seen on the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones and voices Sam-I-Am on Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham series.

The Out-Laws director Tyler Spindel has previously worked with Netflix. He helmed 2018's Father of the Year with David Spade and Nat Faxon in the lead roles. Spindel would reteam with Spade for the Netflix sequel The Wrong Missy, which also starred Lauren Lapkus, Molly Sims, and Nick Swardson. He also co-wrote and directed the comedy Deported with Whitmer Thomas, Megan Park, Mickey Gooch Jr., and Fortune Feimster.

After working with Happy Madison on The Wrong Missy, Spindel spoke with MEAWW about what it was like on a Happy Madison set. There's a lot of improvisation according to the director, and it sounds like Brosnan and Devine will have a lot of leeway with The Out-Laws if Spindel's past work with the studio is any indication.

"It's like getting to hang out with all your favorite comedians. It's not work, you know, you just get to laugh - it's just it's honestly a trip," Spindel explained. "I would just say it's like it's something you would not even just do for free. It's something I would pay to do. And it's just very fortunate that I get paid to do it."

The Out-Laws doesn't yet have an official release date and it's unclear at this time when filming is set to begin. In the meantime, fans can look forward to checking out Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate when Black Adam is released on July 29, 2022. This news was first published by Deadline.