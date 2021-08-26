Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders lit up screens on March 25, 1983, right in time to recapture a generation who fell in love with the novel of the same name which they had relished in their youth. Coppola's exquisite casting, locations, and strict adherence to the source material, not to mention his directing genius, makes The Outsiders a perennial top ten on most lists of all time favorite movies. Feast your eyes on the trailer that will transport you back. Do it for Johnny!

Warner Bros., STUDIOCANAL, and American Zoetrope today announce the forthcoming 4K restoration of the 1983 American coming-of-age drama, The Outsiders The Complete Novel, from Academy Award-winning visionary director Francis Ford Coppola. Created to give fans more of the action that took place in S.E. Hinton's celebrated book, Coppola's latest, definitive version includes new music, as well as several scenes cut from the theatrical version which were reconstructed from original camera negatives.

Warner Bros. will release The Outsiders The Complete Novel theatrically in the US and Canada beginning on September 26th with tickets going on sale this week. Details are available at Fandango.com. Warner Bros. will also make both it and the original version available in a 4K UHD Collector's Edition and on digital platforms starting November 9th. Additionally, The Outsiders The Complete Novel will be available on HBO Max beginning on November 16th and will also air this fall on Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

An impressive array of extra features:

NEW Restoration Interview with Cinematographer Stephen Burum, Zoetrope Head of Archives and Restorations James Mockoski and Colourist Gregg Garvin

NEW Deleted Scenes

NEW Francis Ford Coppola Introduction

NEW Francis Ford Coppola Anatomy of a Scene

NEW Old House New Home featurette

Audio Commentary with Francis Ford Coppola

Audio Commentary with Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio and Patrick Swayze.

Staying Gold: A look Back at "The Outsiders"

S.E. Hinton on Location in Tulsa

The Casting of "The Outsiders"

NBC's News Today from 1983 "The Outsiders Started by School Petition", and

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Coppola's casting of stars, then-unknowns, included C. Thomas Howell as Ponyboy Curtis, Rob Lowe as Sodapop Curtis, Emilio Estevez as Two-Bit Matthews, Matt Dillon as Dallas Winston, Tom Cruise as Steve Randle, Patrick Swayze as Darrell Curtis, Ralph Macchio as Johnny Cade, Diane Lane as Cherry Valance and Michelle Meyrink as Marcia. These roles lit the fuse to rocket all of their careers, with Francis Ford Coppola making them household names.

C. Thomas Howell went on to star in Grandview, U.S.A. and Red Daw n (with Patrick Swayze), and he has never stopped. His turn as Officer Dewey Dudek on Southland is some of his best work. He's never stopped. He has 4 projects in development right now.

Rob Lowe has re-invented himself through the decades from teen heartthrob with roles in Class, Oxford Blues, St. Elmos Fire, About Last Night... I could go on. Then in the 1990's he credits his then new friendship with Lorne Michaels that landed him squarely in one comedic role after another. But if you ask anyone on the 2000's, they will know him as Sam Seaborn the Communications Director to the President in the wildly popular West Wing. Parks and Recliterally changed how we saw him again.

Emilio Estevez went on to star in Repo Man, The Breakfast Club, St. Elmos Fire (with Rob Lowe), Stephen King's Maximum Ovedrive, Young Guns, all classics. His next project coming down the pipe is sure to please as he is reprising his Young Guns role for the third installment in the franchise. Lou Diamond Phillips and Christian Slater have already signed on! He's also taken on directing and writing duties. I'm pumped!

Matt Dillon had a few films under his belt when he was cast, one of my all time favorites being Little Darlings, and of course, My Bodyguard. He went on to rule in 80's and 90's with pairing again with Coppola and Diane Lane for Rumblefish. He also had hits with The Flamingo Kid, which is NOT on Amazon, come on! Drugstore Cowboy and Singles are classics for the 90s alternative audience. There's Something About Mary is still quoted, and that movie is 23 years old. Of course, he still going with his film American Dreamer starring Peter Dinklage and Shirley MacLlaine in production.

If we even whisper the name Patrick Swayze, we all clamor to celebrate his career and legacy. We have loved him as he straddled the line of tough guy and romantic. Up until his untimely passing we watched him school Rob Lowe in the ruthless sport of hockey in Youngblood. His lift in Dirty Dancing is the benchmark of every dream date. His undying love in Ghost, his rugged but zen turn as Dalton in Roadhouse, Point Break, no words!

Tom Cruise has made classic after classic through his 4 decade career. He's made 43 films, and I bet you find easy-peezy lemon-squeezy to name 75% of them. In the 80s he made sizzled in All the Right Moves, Risky Business, Legend, Top Gun, The Color of Money, Cocktail, Rainman, and Born on the Fourth of July. The 90's were no different. A Few Good Men, The Firm, Interview with a Vampire, and Jerry MacGuire were all squeezed into that decade. It would also mark his Mission Impossible franchise beginning. He's still making them! Mission Impossible 7 is in production right now!

Diane Lane has picked her roles well, starring in three of Coppola's films, including our precious The Outsiders. Rumblefish, and The Cotton Club. She paired again with Matt Dillon in The Big Town. She starred in Chaplin with fellow brat-packer Robert Downey. Jr. She appeared in cult classic Judge Dredd. She starred alongside George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg in The Perfect Storm. She thrilled us in Unfaithful with Richard Gere. She even has a superhero indie called Justice League under her belt. Again, no stopping her, her new series Y: The Last Man premieres in September.

Ralph Macchio has done something that few actors have done. He's popped in and out of the industry to create movies and quotes that have never left the lexicon. The Karate Kid franchise just needed to hint that they might want to continue where they left off in 1989, and the entire world sat down and waited for to see what Danny Russo and Johnny Lawrence have been up to these past 30 plus years. My Cousin Vinny has me still saying 'two yewwths.' He popped on iconic shows for an episode and it's your favorite episode.

And while Michelle Meyrink didn't continue to act after the 80s, she made her mark with some choice 80s films that cannot be described as anything except quintessential, Can you say Valley Girl? Joy of Sex?Real Genius? Revenge of the Nerds? Case closed.

Said Coppola about this new release, "The Outsiders The Complete Novel came about after meeting students over the years who repeatedly asked me why certain scenes from S.E. Hinton's wonderful book were missing from the theatrical version. These questions reminded about my inspiration for the film-in 1980, a contingent of 12- to 14-year-old students wrote and asked me to make it. I listened to those young fans back then, and I continue to listen to young people now and believe in their opinions, so this complete film version of the novel is for them."

If you've read this far, and traveled through the decades with me, I'm sure you'll be grabbing your jean jacket and flipping over your chain link fence to see The Outsiders' new 4K restoration known as The Outsiders: The Complete Novel. See it in theaters in the US on September 26. then on Blu-ray / HBO Max on November 16. I'll see you at the concession stand.