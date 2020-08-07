RLJE Films has revealed a trailer for The Owners. The studio picked up the rights to the upcoming thriller earlier this year, which is the feature directorial debut of Julius Berg. It sees Maisie Williams in one of her first major starring roles since Game of Thrones ended. It is competing with The New Mutants in that regard, with the X-Men spin-off currently set to arrive in August. Though there is a good chance it will be delayed yet again. Either way, as we can see from this trailer, Williams will be in for a bloody and brutal journey when this movie arrives.

The trailer kicks off with a group of young, small-time criminals scoping out a home, seemingly in the middle of nowhere in the country. They intend to surprise the owners of the house and force them to hand over a great sum of money. The unsuspecting elderly couple is ambushed upon arrival and things get out of hand in a hurry. The tables are unexpectedly turned on the intruders who wind up in way over their heads. It becomes a kill or be killed survival tale with lots of tension and blood. The trailer also features the tagline "There is no place like home."

Julius Berg had previously directed episodic television, working on Falco and The Crimson Rivers. Berg co-wrote the screenplay alongside Matthieu Gompel (The Dream Kids). Aside from Maisie Williams, the cast also includes Sylvester McCoy, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis and Rita Tushingham. Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre are on board as producers, with Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray serving as executive producers. Brahim Chioua, Gregory Strouk, Eric Tavitian, Frederic Fiore and Pape Boye are co-producers.

The Owners is adapted from the graphic novel Une Nuit de Pleine Lune by Hermann and Yves H. It centers on a group of friends who believe they discovered the perfect easy score. They have found an empty house with a safe full of cash. However, things get tricky when the elderly couple that lives there arrives home early. The tables are quickly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse breaks out, the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined. Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films, had this to say about it.

"Coming off the unprecedented success of 'Game of Thrones,' we're excited to work with Maisie Williams and the other talented filmmakers and cast members who certainly brought their A-game to produce an amazing thriller. We're confident that this film will be one to watch this fall."

A new poster for the movie has also been released, which we've included for you to check out. It features Maisie Williams at its center wielding a huge hammer. The Owners is set to arrive in theaters, on demand and digital on September 4 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.