A new trailer for The Package arrives just a few days before the comedy is set to be released on Netflix. The first trailer made its debut last month and teased what the main part of the story was about. However, the new trailer puts all of the cards on the table: this is a movie about a kid cutting his manhood off and his friends going on a wacky adventure to retrieve and return it. Obviously, things aren't going to go as planned, which is evident within the first 30 seconds of the new trailer.

The latest trailer for The Package is longer than the first and goes into more detail about how the package is lost and how it's recovered. Along the way, there are some pretty crazy jokes and gags that are mainly centered around the male anatomy. There's even a scene in the new trailer where a rattle snake gets ahold of the package, leading one of the friends to have to make sure that all of the venom finds its way out of the detached package. As the tagline says in the posters, this is just the tip of what you can expect in this gross-out comedy.

The Package is directed by Jake Szymanski, written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, and is produced by Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck, the creative brains behind Workaholics and Game Over, Man!. That Devine, Holm, Anderson, and Newacheck are involved should let prospective viewers know what they're in for before even seeing or hearing anything about the comedy. The Package looks to be extremely NSFW in any capacity, which is exactly the allure.

The Package stars Daniel Doheny, Sadie Calvano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Luke Spencer Roberts, and Eduardo Franco, who loses his package six miles into the woods. Viswanathan is best known for her role as Kayla in the 2018 comedy Blockers. The 23-year old Australian actress was hailed as the film's breakout star, and many are excited to see her flex her comedic muscles again. Doheny has already starred in a Netflix production with this year's Alex Strangelove, which received praise by critics.

The Package premieres Friday August 10, exclusively on Netflix. While the project flew under the radar with the release of the first trailer, the second trailer comes with an audience ready to watch the comedy as soon as it premieres. As for how the film will be received, that's anybody's guess at this point in time. There appears to be a ton of jokes about the male anatomy, which can only go so far before getting tiring. Hopefully The Package will deliver a new spin on such an often-talked about subject. On the other hand, Netflix has been doing pretty well in that department with American Vandal becoming a breakout hit. You can check out the brand-new second trailer for The Package below, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.