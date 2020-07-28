RLJE Films has released a new trailer for The Pale Door. This is the latest from filmmaker Aaron B. Koontz (Camera Obscura, Scare Package). This time, Koontz has decided to play a genre mash-up game, blending two tried and true genres, horror and western, into something that appears to be wholly unique.

At first glance, when the trailer kicks off, it's pure western. A band of robbers is violently robbing a train. It's something we've seen time and time again over the years in the genre. Things quickly get strange when the criminals find some unexpected cargo aboard the locomotive. This cargo leads to the promise of a handsome reward. But the juice is not worth the squeeze as the group is met with a surprising and bloody welcome upon delivery. It turns into a violent, witch-filled spectacle that calls to mind From Dusk Till Dawn.

The cast includes Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Bill Sage, Pat Healy, Natasha Bassett, Noah Segan, Stan Shaw and Melora Walters. Alongside Aaron B. Koontz, Cameron Burns and Keith Lansdale penned the screenplay. In speaking about his inspiration for the movie and his decision to mesh these genres together, Koontz had this to say.

"When the idea came to me of a Western-Horror genre mashup that pitted gruff, flawed protagonists in a gang of cowboys against alluring and mysterious witches, it immediately clicked. These are two well known filmic entities with natural conflict and deep anti-hero sensibilities. A gang of mostly men who answer to no one, that turn to violence at the drop of their signature hats, and women who have been persecuted for their beliefs, tortured and murdered by religious zealots claiming to be men of god. And even though this is the 1890s, it's a story with modern-day relevance, with so many timely examples of stubborn men, underestimating the power and fortitude of women, and more specifically, the deeply important theme of hate begets hate."

In The Pale Door, The Dalton gang finds shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town following a train robbery that did not go according to plan. They are looking to find help for their wounded leader and are surprised when they stumble into a welcoming brothel in the town's square. However, the beautiful women within turn out to be a coven of witches with sinister plans for these unsuspecting criminals, and the battle between good and evil is just beginning.

Aside from the trailer, the studio has also released an impressive new poster for the movie, which we've included for you to check out as well. It comes with the tagline, "It was the perfect score, but hell was their reward." Of note; Joe R. Landsdale, writer of Bubba-Ho-Tep, and father of co-writer Keith Landsdale, serves as an executive producer on the project. The Pale Door arrives in theaters, as well as via On Demand and digital on August 21 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.