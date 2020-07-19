The Parent Trap has an unabashed fan based that reaches all the way back to its 1998 release date from Disney. It was a breakout role for Lindsay Lohan, who convincingly played Twins in the remake, acting opposite star Dennis Quad. Now, the two actors are joining with other cast members for a reunion this Monday, and it's all in the name of charity.

The countrywide quarantine has been going on since March, and is still being practiced by many people in a number of states. During this time, we've seen quite a few classic movie casts reunite on Zoom. So it was only inevitable that someone would get The Parent Trap cast back together. And that someone is Katie Couric, who will be moderating the reunion from her own Instagram account on Monday.

Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you! We got the cast of the Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998. The full episode will premiere exclusively on my Instagram TOMORROW at 9 AM ET. Make sure to mark your calendars - you won't want to miss this!! #parenttrapreunion."

The Parent Trap was released on July 20, 1998 and was an instant hit. This will be the first time since Disney released the movie that the cast and crew have reunited in this capacity, with director Nancy Meyers also getting in on all the fun. The reunion will help raise much needed funds for José Andrés' non-profit organization World Central Kitchen.

The Parent Trap is based on a 1961 Disney movie starring Hayley Mills as identical twins Sharon McKendrick and Susan Evers, who meet at summer camp with no idea that they are related. They plot to hook up their parents. In the 1998 remake, Lindsay takes on the role of twin sisters Annie James and Hallie Parker, with the movie following a similar plot based on the original novel of the same name.

The twins were separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents. When the girls discover the truth while at summer camp, they hatch a plan to bring their family back together. The remake was praised by critics at the time. And Lohan has been praised for her dual performance, with many at the time believing that they were watching two actresses on screen.

Those reuniting for this event include Lindsay Lohan (Annie and Hallie), Dennis Quaid (Nick), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy) and Simon Kunz (Martin). Topics of discussion include favorite moments from set, the impact of the movie 22 years later, and Katie Couric will even get some of the actors to recite her favorite lines. Natasha Richardson, who portrayed Annie and Hallie's mother Liz, will also be celebrated with a special tribute. The actress passed away in March 2009 at 45 after suffering blunt force trauma during a ski vacation in Quebec's Mont Tremblant.

Lindsay Lohan inspired this reunion during an Instagram Live Chat between Katie Couric and director Nancy Meyers that happened back in April, The subject of the movie came up, and Lohan commented, 'Nancy was a mother to me'. This got the ball rolling. Then Meyers teased this past May that a reunion was in the cards, saying, "I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week. #ItsGoingToBeFun." This report comes from Katie Couric herself, with additional information found at People.