The cast of 1998's The Parent Trap reunited to celebrate the movie's 22nd anniversary. Katie Couric managed to get writer/director Nancy Meyers, in addition to Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz, together for a chat on Instagram. The event doubled as a fundraiser for the World Central Kitchen.

Gathering together for a Parent Trap virtual reunion on Katie Couric's Instagram page, the group chatted about the legacy of the Disney classic all these years later. Dennis Quaid, who played Nick Parker, kicked off the conversation. The actor fondly remembered making the movie, while praising the acting skills of Lindsay Lohan, who was just eleven at the time and had to play two roles as Annie and Hallie. Here's what Quaid had to say.

"I had such a blast doing this movie. The first thing I remember was meeting Lindsay at, I think it was some kind of a screen test. I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, that's one of the most talented people I've ever met, period. Forget that she's 11 years old. And then I actually thought that there was two girls. I really did because your accent was so perfect."

The Parent Trap is a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name. In it, Lindsay Lohan was tasked with playing twins who reunite after being separated at birth. Discussing the challenge of playing both roles, the actress explained that putting on the wig needed for Annie was a big help.

"Once [Annie's] long hair was on, it felt very different for me. And I feel like, I don't know if this goes for all actors, but once you put a wig on someone, you feel different. You're stepping out of your comfort zone and you kind of become the other character. I feel like people almost treated me differently when I was Annie because Annie was so much nicer, and Hallie was kind of like me."

The cast also touched upon the passing of Natasha Richardson, who played the mother of Annie and Hallie in the movie. Richardson, who was married to Liam Neeson, died in a skiing accident in 2009. Lindsay Lohan recalled, "Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me. Dennis Quaid called her "giving" and said she transmitted "joy." Elaine Hendrix offered this in remembrance of Richardson.

"She would come into the hair-and-makeup trailer and she would literally swoon over talking about Liam and her kids, and she would call him 'my Liam.' They truly seemed to have it all, which, to me, made what happened even more heartbreaking."

The Parent Trap centers on Annie and Hallie, who are strangers until they find one another by accident. The young girls' divorced parents, Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson), are living in different countries, with each of them caring for one of the twins. After meeting at camp, Hallie, an American, and Annie, who was raised British, hatch a plan to swap identities, giving them a chance to spend time with the other parent.

Released by Disney, the movie was a big success both critically and financially. It earned $92 million at the box office and has become a favorite of those who grew up with it in the 90s. You can check out the full reunion with the cast of The Parent Trap over on Katie Couric's Instagram.