The Parts You Lose is a film about a young deaf boy who discovers an injured fugitive and secretly helps him recover, which ultimately tests his understanding of right and wrong as the police inch closer and closer. Today, we've got an exclusive clip from the drama that goes deep into the relationship of a fugitive and a deaf boy with the movie's stars Aaron Paul and Danny Murphy.

In the movie, Wesley, a young Deaf boy, is frequently bullied at school, and his home life, a sanctuary, consists of his loving mother and younger sister. When his father, a rough, unhappy man, returns home, Wesley withdraws into a shy and uneasy silence. But one day, on his cold walk home from the school, Wesley finds a strange man helpless and bleeding next to the road. He brings the man to an abandoned barn not far from his house.

The man slowly recovers, helped by Wesley, who sneaks him food and medical supplies unbeknownst to his parents. He and Wesley develop a paternal bond as the man teaches Wesley how to toughen up and stand up to bullies, both at school and at home. As the police presence begins to grow, Wesley sees the darker side of the man he has helped. After a police officer visits his house, Wesley realizes he may not be able to protect the man from being found and from the violence that will follow. Wesley must choose between his loyalty to a dangerous stranger, and his growing understanding of right and wrong in the world.

The Parts You Lose is in theaters October 4, 2019 from Samuel Goldwyn Films. The movie stars Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, El Camino), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Gemini Man), Scoot McNairy (True Detective) and introducing Danny Murphy.