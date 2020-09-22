In 2004, filmmaker Mel Gibson presented the world with his take on the story of Jesus with The Passion of the Christ, starring Jim Caviezel in the lead role as Jesus of Nazareth. The movie became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of its time. In a recent interview, Caviezel revealed work is in progress on the highly-ambitious sequel.

"Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft. It's coming. It's called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It's going to be the biggest film in world history."

No one was expecting The Passion of the Christ to do as well at the box office as it did. Yet, Gibson's depiction of the last twelve hours of Christ's life touched a chord with audiences worldwide. In the past, the writer of the movie, Randall Wallace, had also hinted that a sequel is in the works, describing the project as the "Mount Everest of Movies".

"It's something we talk about a lot. My major in college was religion, and I did a year seminary afterward. My major focus of study was the resurrection. That is the Mount Everest of movies and we are in discussions about it a lot. It's a highly-charged one, so we keep our cards close to our chest."

Unfortunately for James Caviezel, playing the role of Jesus proved a double-edged sword. While the movie made him known to a global audience, it also typecast him in a role that made it difficult for audiences to accept him playing any other ordinary character later in his career. Still, Caviezel expressed his belief that he had made the right call in accepting the role of Jesus.

"I had no choice. I had to defend it. I had to fight to survive. The film exploded. It was off the charts. You'd think, 'Oh, you're going to work a lot.' No, I didn't. I was no longer on the studio list. That was gone. ... Because of what I do as an actor - that's my skill - it was given to me from God. I didn't give it to myself, but it's something in which I have a great range. ... I really felt that faith was much bigger than the industry and Hollywood, and bigger than [political parties]."

The world has changed a great deal since The Passion of the Christ first hit theaters. The movie itself dealt with a great deal of controversy regarding depictions of violence and the Jewish community. But despite its detractors, Caviezel believes the significant gap left by the movie in cinema history has never been filled since, and he is eager to correct that oversight.

"It's so imperative in this time. These films can't be made now. The films they make are Marvel Comics movies. You'll see Superman. You won't see Jesus. I got to play the greatest superhero there ever was."

This information about Passion of the Christ 2 arrives from Breitbart.