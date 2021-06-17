Mike Myers will play no less than seven characters in his upcoming Netflix series The Pentaverate. Back in 2019, it was reported that Myers had set up the project at Netflix, personally spearheading the production in addition to starring in the series. A major update on The Pentaverate has revealed six new names that have been added to the cast, and with that news comes the revelation that Myers will be playing seven different roles.

"I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in," Mike Myers said of the project while speaking with Variety in 2019.

In The Pentaverate, which is a half-hour series spanning six episodes, "five men have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347. As the show begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself."

Per Variety, Myers will play seven new characters himself, but no information has been revealed about the different types of roles each of these will entail. The cast also will include Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, Community), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele, The Prom), Debi Mazar (Goodfellas, Younger), Richard McCabe (The Audience, Eye in the Sky), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous, Death on the Nile), and Lydia West (Years and Years,It's a Sin).

Something that's rather interesting about The Pentaverate is that Myers' character mentioned it in the 1993 movie So I Married an Axe Murderer. In that movie, Myers similarly played multiple roles, portraying both the lead character Charlie and his Scottish father Stuart. At one point, Stuart makes the crack that The Pentaverate is made up of "The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders before he went tits up."

Playing multiple roles in the same movie is something that's been seen in other projects from Myers as well. Perhaps the most famous example is the classic 1997 comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. A James Bond parody, the movie saw Myers playing both the hero Austin Powers along with the primary villain, Dr. Evil. In the second installment of the comedy series, Myers also played a third character named Fat Bastard, and in the third movie, he also played the new villainous character Goldmember.

Other actors have undertaken similar endeavors. Eddie Murphy is very well known for playing multiple characters in one movie, such as in the comedies The Nutty Professor and Coming to America. He was given the opportunity to play a variety of characters again for the sequel Coming 2 America, which was released on Amazon Prime Video this year. Murphy's co-star Arsenio Hall also played many different roles in both the original Coming to America and the sequel.

As for The Pentaverate, Myers created the series and serves as an executive producer. Tim Kirkby directs and also exec produces alongside John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, as is Jason Weinberg. Not much else has been revealed about the series and a premiere date hasn't yet been set. This news comes to us from Variety.