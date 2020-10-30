Jordan Peele is teaming with Universal for The People Under the Stairs remake. The 1991 Wes Craven thriller was not a hit with critics when it opened, but it has since become a cult classic. Peele is set to produce the movie with Win Rosenfeld under their Monkeypaw Productions banner. Peele will not be directing the remake, though it remains unclear if he and Rosenfeld will have a hand in the writing process like they did with Nia DaCosta's upcoming Candyman reboot.

The People Under the Stairs is a horror comedy written and directed by Wes Craven. It stars Brandon Adams, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, and A. J. Langer. The plot follows a young boy and two adult robbers who become trapped in a house belonging to a strange couple after breaking in to steal their collection of rare coins. Craven has stated that the story was loosely based on a true news report from the 1970s where a pair of burglars broke into a home, which inadvertently led law authorities to find two children who had been locked away by their parents.

As of this writing, there is no director or writer attached for The People Under the Stairs remake. However, Universal and Jordan Peele should have no problem finding someone to work with them after the success of Get Out and Us. As of this writing, Peele has yet to publicly say anything about the upcoming project, but that should change in the coming months as the development process moves forward.

The People Under the Stairs is a movie that Wes Craven planned on remaking before his death in 2015. Instead of it being a big screen project, the horror icon was developing it as a series for SyFy. At the time, the Nightmare on Elm Street director described the series as "a contemporary Downton Abbey meets Amityville Horror that would've followed a young woman who goes missing at the grand Robeson Family Manor and faces the centuries-old horrors that lie deep within the estate." The series was going to highlight the social commentary of the original movie, which one can imagine Jordan Peele and Universal's version will do too.

Since The People Under the Stairs' release in 1991, it has been analyzed for its satirical depiction of gentrification, class warfare, and capitalism. The Mommy and Daddy characters have been described as a "cartoonish parody of conservatism" and as "nightmare versions" of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. In a 1991 interview, Wes Craven said the movie "is much closer to The Hills Have Eyes than anything I've done in a long time... It's a raw film with no dreams in it whatsoever. It's an extraordinary, real situation involving an awful family that shouldn't exist, but unfortunately, often does." Collider was the first to report on Jordan Peele's The People Under the Stairs remake.