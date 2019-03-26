Like studios of old in the golden era of Hollywood, Netflix has found its own leading man, and are staking a claim in his future stock. After breaking out in the Netflix original phenomenon To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Noah Centineo is back for his third original romantic comedy for the streaming giant, and it's sure to be another big hit. Today, we have the trailer and poster for The Perfect Date.

The Perfect Date is directed by Chris Nelson. With a tagline proclaiming, "He's whoever you want him to be," Noah Centineo is being paired up on screen with Laura Marano, Odiseas Georgiadis, with Matt Walsh and Camila Mendes. The romantic comedy will launch globally on April 12, 2019.

In Netflix original The Perfect Date, Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) has the academic chops to get into his dream Ivy League school, but what he's missing is an outstanding extracurricular - and the money. When he seizes on an opportunity to make some extra cash by posing as the boyfriend of a self-assured, combat boot-loving girl named Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano), he finds he has a knack for being the perfect stand-in. Together with his programmer friend Murph (Odiseas Georgiadis), Brooks launches an app selling himself as a plus-one for all occasions. Along the way, he meets the girl of his dreams (Camila Mendes). But when business starts to boom, Brooks must reassess everything he was once sure of.

Chris Nelson is working from a script written by Steve Bloom and Randall Green. Nelson made his directorial debut in 2013 with the comedy Ass Backwards, which stars How Did This Get Made super host June Diane Raphael alongside Casey Wilson. Gaining a cult audience, Ass Backwards led Nelson into directing 2014's Date and Switch.

Noah Centineo has been steadily working since his big screen debut in the 2009 comedy The Gold Retrievers. His big break came playing Jesus Adam Foster in the TV show The Fosters, which lead to his starring role in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. That movie went onto be one of the most watched Netflix originals in the history of the streaming service.

Netflix knows gold when they pan it. Noah was quickly kicked into a supporting role in the 2018 Netflix teen comedy Sierra Burgess is a Loser, which also proved to be a hit for Netflix. Netflix hurried to get To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2 into production. Noah is once again teaming up with Lana Condor, and a trailer has already been released.

Noah is about to be pulled away from Netflix in a big way, though. He's already shot a guest role in the new Charlie's Angels reboot coming out later this year. And he was just announced as He-Man in the long-awaited movie reboot of Masters of the Universe. While that role looks like a lock for the young man, talks are still ongoing and he hasn't been officially confirmed by the studio just yet.

While we all await word on that, you can check out Noah in The Perfect Date. For a fee, he'll love anyone. Even you. Doesn't sound like such a bad deal, does it? This poster and trailer come direct from Netflix streaming Youtube Channel.