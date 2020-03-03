J.J. Abrams is moving on from a galaxy far, far away with his first new project at Warner Bros. The prolific filmmaker has signed on to produce The Pinkerton via his Bad Robot production company. The movie comes from writer Daniel Casey, who is behind the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, officially titled F9. While details are largely being kept under wraps, what is being revealed makes this sound like something that fits well within Abrams' wheelhouse.

According to a new report, Warner Bros. purchased the script for The Pinkerton to be developed by Bad Robot. Plot details remain mostly mysterious, but it's described as a supernatural revenge thriller in a western setting. Pinkerton, aside from being a beloved album by the band Weezer, was a famous detective agency that was founded in 1850. Abraham Lincoln employed Pinkertons for his personal protection during the Civil War. They were figures often associated with the old west and have been featured in quite a few movies such as 3:10 to Yuma, Bad Girls and American Outlaws.

Daniel Casey has been making quite the name for himself as a screenwriter. Casey previously wrote the 2018 sci-fi flick Kin and was brought on board to take over F9 from series regular Chris Morgan. Casey also worked with J.J. Abrams previously on 10 Cloverfield Lane, doing a rewrite on the script. The Pinkerton is being developed for theatrical release. There is no word on who could end up in the director's chair at this time, nor is there any word on casting. Abrams is unlikely to direct, though he hasn't lined up anything since wrapping up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Bad Robot locked down a huge overall deal with WarnerMedia in September of last year. Every studio in town was interested in getting J.J. Abrams in their camp, with Apple, Netflix, Sony and others in the running, but the mega-producer was looking for a comprehensive and enriching deal. The deal is said to be valued in the $500 million range and encompasses not just movies and TV, but theme park attractions and more. Abrams, outside of his work in Star Wars, has produced the Mission: Impossible movies and directed the first two installments of the rebooted Star Trek franchise.

For some, J.J. Abrams is lacking a bit when it comes to original movies, with Super 8 being his only feature as a director not based on a pre-existing franchise. Abrams has also produced the Cloverfield franchise, which is what makes The Pinkerton feel like a good fit. Abrams was also behind 2018's Overlord which delivered critically, but fell flat at the box office. Undoubtedly, Warner sees the value in Abrams with projects like this one. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the movie are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.