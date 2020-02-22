The Postcard Killings trailer has arrived, and it's a thrill-a-minute ride. Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as a New York detective on the hunt for the person who killed his daughter while she was on vacation. As we slowly watch Morgan transform into a hero on The Walking Dead after being one of the best villains of all time, it's easy to root for him here, in this drama coming from One Media.

In The Postcard Killings, a New York detective investigates the death of his daughter who was murdered while on her honeymoon in London. He recruits the help of a Scandinavian journalist when other couples throughout Europe suffer a similar fate.

The Postcard Killings stars Famke Janssen alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Also appearing in the movie are Cush Jumbo, Joachim Król, Steven Mackintosh, and Dennis O'Hare. The story is based on the #1 New York Times bestseller of the same name written by James Patterson and Liza Marklund. So it already has a built-in audience of die hards who can't wait to sink their teeth into this dark and mysterious drama.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is playing New York detective Jacob Kanon, who will be traversing the globe for his daughter and son-in-law's killer. Cush Jumbo is playing the Scandanavian journalist who helps Kanon on his mission to track down and stop this cold blooded murderer. The guy's M.O.? He always sends a postcard to a journalist at his next destination killing spot. Kanon is intent on stopping the guy, but more importantly, he wants justice for his dead family.

The Postcard Killings is coming from director Danis Tanovic, who is perhaps best known for his drama No Man's Land. Andrew Stern (Disconnect), Ellen Furman (The Infiltrator), Liza Marklund and Tove Alsterdal all collaborated on the screenplay. Here is the officially synopsis.

In The Postcard Killings, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund #1 New York Times bestselling novel, NY Detective Jacob Kanon's (Jeffery Dean Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London. Unable to sit idly by and do nothing, Jacob travels to London get the answers he needs. As he learns of similar heinous murders happening across Europe - each preceded by a postcard sent to a local journalist - Jacob is in a race against time to stop the killings and find justice for his little girl.

The Postcard Killings will be released by RLJE Films in theaters this spring on March 13, 2020. It will also be getting a simultaneous On Demand and Digital release on that same date, so if it's not playing on the big screen near you, no worries. You can still see it. Jeffrey Dean Morgan was in the news earlier this week for coming to the defense of a bullied 9-year old. He can also be seen this weekend in The Walking Dead midseason premiere, where he may or may not be getting down with Alpha of the Whisperers. If all goes well, we could see Jacob Kanon in another movie if they decide to franchise this out. Collider was the first to premiere this trailer.