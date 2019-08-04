Discover the history of Mattel's definitive action figure toy line this September! From Randall Lobb and Robert McCallum, The Power of Grayskull: The Definitive History of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe chronicles the beginnings and blockbuster-success of '80s toy sensation He-Man in an exhaustive, captivating 95 minute documentary that melts back the plastic on Eternia's best-kept secrets!

Featuring Dolph Lundgren, Frank Langella, Richard Edlund, J. Michael Straczynski, Alan Oppenheimer and many more, the fantastic documentary The Power of Grayskull will be available on digital and DVD for the first time this September from High Octane Pictures.

In the early 1980s He-Man arrived on the scene and hit the world with a punch as powerful as the character himself. Designed in the wake of Conan the barbarian and under the shadow of Star Wars, He-Man's surprising popularity spawned a multi billion dollar empire that included toys, comic books, cartoons, live-action movies and a literal sister spinoff show - She-Ra - and continues to appeal to a ravenous fan-base today. Watch as artists, creators and collaborators dig deep, tell tales and share the surprising developments of an unlikely, unparalleled pop culture success in this Definitive History of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Do you have the power?

The Power of Grayskull has the power September 3 on DVD and Digital from High Octane Pictures.