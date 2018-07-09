Two new images from The Predator have arrived online. We're getting dangerously close to this movie actually arriving in theaters after several delays, reshoots and a whole lot of impatient waiting. Shane Black, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original action classic, is at the helm this time around as co-writer and director. Can he be the man that brings this franchise back to its former glory? We can only hope at this point. For now, we've got a couple of very cool new images that show off the famed alien hunters in action and ready for battle.

The first image shows off the new armor that the beasts will be wearing in The Predator. This time around it's all business, with fitted armor plating and a helmet that looks like it was built for war. The second shot features the creature out of the armor, disarming a guard and throwing him into a wall. The set design looks a little bit like the labs in Westworld, which is new and interesting for the franchise.

Fox recently released a new trailer for the movie which, by most accounts, was a big improvement over the initial teaser. The new footage showcased the super-Predator, which is something that has fans excited. Part of the plot involved the hunters genetically upgrading themselves with DNA from other species. Director Shane Black touched upon the new ideas he's included, like the super-Predator, and explained why he felt those elements were important to the movie.

"The challenge became to make it frightening. 'Cause upon that hinged everything, whether you bought our heroes going up against him and felt a real threat for them. We had to invent a scenario in which the Predators were mysterious and scary again."

The Predator sees the aliens heading to suburbia and they're going to be going toe-to-toe with a ragtag group of military veterans. The movie recently underwent significant reshoots to address the third act and it's rumored that they snuck in some new references to previous entries in the series. The impressive cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Edward James Olmos.

Shane Black co-write the script with Fred Decker. The two previously collaborated on Monster Squad. After shifting around the movie on their release calendar several times, Fox is set to unleash The Predator on September 14. The studio is also bringing the movie to San Diego Comic-Con later this month, where we should be learning quite a bit more about what to expect. It's been eight years since we've seen a Predator movie and arguably a whole lot longer since we've seen a great one. Will this seemingly crazy take be what we've all been waiting for? Be sure to check out the new photos, courtesy of Empire, for yourself below.

Get a close look at #ThePredator's shiny new armour and helmet in two exclusive new images: https://t.co/3t5YV6Q6G9pic.twitter.com/CEgJOMmi4Y — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 9, 2018