We finally have a full synopsis for The Predator. Some plot details for the upcoming reboot of the franchise have come out previously, mostly thanks to interviews from the cast, but the full scope of what we're going to experience hasn't truly come to light, until now that is. Thanks to the movie's first official synopsis, we know what to expect from The Predator, and there are plenty of surprises in store. The alien hunters are heading to suburbia and this time, they've been genetically upgraded. Here's the full synopsis, as revealed by 20th Century Fox.

"From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race."

The suburban setting is nothing new, as that was rumored for The Predator early on, but it's still going to be different seeing the creatures in that type of landscape. By far the biggest reveal here is that the aliens are going to be genetically modified using DNA from various other species. While we have no idea what that those species are at the moment and how that will benefit them, it doesn't bode well for the humans in the movie. Predators have always been some of the most formidable aliens in cinema as is. How dangerous are they going to be with these upgrades? And to put the cherry on this whole thing, it's a young kid's fault that they're going to be back on Earth in the first place.

Fox recently showcased the first trailer for director Shane Black's The Predator at CinemaCon. Most of the reactions to the footage leaned on the positive side, but it was a tiny bit bit mixed and there seems to be some concern as to how the general public is going to react to it. Black has promised that the trailer will be released online in May, so we could be seeing it very soon. Odds are, the studio will have it out in time in order to show it ahead of Deadpool 2, which arrives in theaters on May 18.

For years, various filmmakers have been trying to recapture the magic of the original Predator in various ways. None have really even come close. This sounds like a truly crazy take. Maybe that could pay off and be just what the franchise needs. The movie recently underwent some reshoots that changed a good deal of the third act, but reshoots aren't necessarily cause for concern these days, as they're quite common. In some cases, like with World War Z, they can fix a pretty big mess. Let's just hope all of this craziness amounts to something worthwhile when 20th Century Fox releases The Predator in theaters on September 14.