With the first trailer for 20th Century Fox's The Predator debuting tomorrow, the studio has released a brief trailer preview, which features the iconic sequences of red dashes that show up on the Predator's wrist computer in the first movie. While this preview doesn't feature any footage, a number of the movie's stars have tweeted out new photos, many featuring first looks at their character, along with how their characters appear in The Predator's infamous heat-seeking vision. Thankfully we only have to wait until tomorrow until the first footage is released.

The Predator Cast who released new photos through social media today were Sterling K. Brown, Keegan Michael Key, Jacob Tremblay, Thomas Jane, Jake Busey and Trevante Rhodes. In addition to the brief trailer preview, the official Predator Twitter account also paid tribute to the late Kevin Peter Hall, who would have turned 63 years old today if he were still alive. The 7-foot-2-inch actor played the original Predator in the 1987 classic movie, and also had a cameo out of costume as a helicopter pilot at the end of the original movie, along with playing the massive Harry in the 1987 classic Harry and the Hendersons. The actor, who reprised his title role in Predator 2 in 1990, died at the young age of 35 in 1991 from AIDS, which he contracted through a blood transfusion.

When this new project was first announced, many believed that it would be a remake, negating the continuity set forth in the 1987 original Predator and its 1990 sequel, Predator 2, which shifted the action from the Central American region known as the Northern Triangle, to the urban jungle of Los Angeles. This movie was rumored early on to take place in the suburbs, and although writer-director Shane Black shut down those rumors, it proved to be true with the release of the first synopsis last week, which confirms the suburban setting. Still, while the movie is comprised of entirely new characters, there will be connections to the movies that came before.

Aside from the Predator creature itself, the biggest connection to the past is the character Jake Busey is playing, who is the son of Peter Keyes, the character played by Jake Busey's real father, Gary Busey, in Predator 2. Peter Keyes was killed by the Predator creature in the sequel, which could very well tie into the plot of this movie. The last update we got on The Predator was last week, when 20th Century Fox released the official synopsis, which reveals that a young boy "accidentally triggers" the return of these predators, while "a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher" try to "prevent the end of the human race."

It seems clear that Jacob Tremblay plays the young boy who accidentally triggers the Predators' return, and, just from the photo that Jake Busey provided, it seems likely that his character is the "disgruntled science teacher" who is thrown in the mix. The Predators have gone through some upgrades throughout the years, using the DNA from other species to make them more effective killers. While we wait for the full trailer dropping tomorrow, take a look at the trailer preview, courtesy of The Predator Twitter, along with the new photos and the tribute to original Predator star Kevin Peter Hall.