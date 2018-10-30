The Predator arrived in theaters this fall under much fanfare. And while most fans had fun watching it, they couldn't help but recognize that it was a mess. Now, the movie is heading home on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD just in time for the holidays. While we won't be getting a director's cut, at least not yet, this release does contain some of the infamous missing scenes we've been hearing about.

The Predator reshoots have become stuff of legend, and when the movie hit theaters this past September, most fans couldn't help but notice the haphazard why in which the film was edited. It appeared that huge chunks of exposition were missing, and the viewing experience was not unlike watching Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse for the first time in theaters, only those missing scenes were intentional.

Now, we'll get to see some of the scenes that were unceremoniously yanked out of the final cut. They include moments with the Emissary Predators, Olivia Munn's introduction, which was cut because the actor appearing alongside her was a convicted sex offender, and the alternate ending, which was shot during the daytime, as opposed to what we see in the movie, which was shot at night.

It isn't known which, if any, of these scenes will be included. We doubt Olivia Munn's intro will be resurrected due to the circumstances surrounding the scene and Munn's personal feelings about working with a sex predator when she did not know his background. Either way, fans will get to see some of what hit the cutting room floor. And it can only help the overall enjoyment of the film at this point. Fox says this in their press release.

"The hunt for the perfect holiday gift is over. The universe's greatest hunter returns in The Predator on Digital and Movies Anywhere November 27 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD December 18. Fans can bring home a special edition Predator 4-Movie Collection, which includes Predator, Predator 2, Predators and The Predator on 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray.

The hunt has evolved, and so has the explosive action, in the next chapter of the Predator series, from director Shane Black (Iron Man 3). Now, the most lethal hunters in the universe are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before....and only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

With the special edition Predator 4-Movie Collection, fans can experience four times the terror with a killer collection of action-packed Predator movies, plus four collector cards of the original film poster re-issue with some of the franchises most iconic quotes on the back. In Predator, Arnold Schwarzenegger wages an all-out war against an extraterrestrial that hunts humans for sport. Then in Predator 2, Danny Glover battles the fearsome creature in the urban jungle of Los Angeles. In Predators Adrien Brody leads a group of elite warriors on an alien planet targeted by a new Predator breed. Finally, in The Predator, Boyd Holbrook discovers that the most lethal hunters in the universe are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever.

The Predator Digital, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ & DVD SPECIAL FEATURES