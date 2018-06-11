There's a new official picture from The Predator that has been released and it showcases the brutal strength of the alien. The new image comes after we were treated to a new TV spot that absolutely blew the first official trailer out of the water in terms of hinting at what the movie will be all about. But the most exciting part of the latest footage from Shane Black's The Predator was the introduction of the Mega-Predator, which is something that has to be seen to be believed.

The new image from The Predator comes to us courtesy of Empire Magazine and it features one of the Predators holding Boyd Holbrooks' Quinn McKenna character by the throat, lifting him several feet from the ground. It's a truly striking image that fits in nicely with the legacy of the original Predator movie, making the alien something to fear. Although, there have been some rumors that some of the new Predators won't be as lethal to humans as once thought this time around.

There have been rumors circulating about the Predators actually joining forces with the humans in an effort to wipe out the genetically modified Mega-Predator. This has not been officially confirmed by Shane Black or anyone else from The Predator, but the TV spot that was released over the weekend seemed to hint at an alliance and this new picture seems to look like some communication might be happening, perhaps some kind of agreement is being made. Again, this is just speculation at this time, but a closer look at the latest TV spot and this new image from The Predator seem to hint that something else is going on.

One of the biggest gripes about the original trailer for The Predator was that the story seems kind of flimsy. A young boy accidentally summons the Predators to Earth and then a crew of ex-soldiers has to stop them. The first trailer focused on the plot as well as some of the more humorous aspects of the film, which isn't exactly what fans of the Predator franchise necessarily want to see. It should also be noted that Shane Black held off for as long as he could to show the footage because he wants moviegoers to be surprised and excited by what they see, like how it used to be before the internet.

The Predator hits theaters on September 14th and stars Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Edward James Olmos, Alfie Allen and Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey. Excitement is finally starting to pick up for Shane Black's take on the Predator franchise and this new image paired with the recently released TV spot or going a long way in helping in the hype department. You can check out the new image from The Predator along with the recently released TV spot below, courtesy of Empire Magazine.