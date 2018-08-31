A brand new IMAX poster and TV spot for The Predator have debuted online. This comes as part of the final marketing push by Fox for the upcoming sequel, which also serves as something of a reboot of the franchise. At least for modern audiences who may not be as familiar with the original classic. Now, these new IMAX promo materials have come our way and promise that the hunt will be bigger than ever before. And, based on the footage, also more violent than ever before.

This comes just after the final red-band trailer for The Predator dropped online. Admittedly, the marketing started out a bit rough, as people didn't seem to know what to make of what Shane Black had cooked up. However, as more and more footage and promo material has made its way online, it looks quite a bit like Fox is going to deliver a big, violent and fun R-rated sci-fi flick. This IMAX TV spot wouldn't give anyone a clue as to what's going on with the story if it were the only bit of footage that they had seen, but we get a glimpse at an awful lot of what's to come, including the new Predator dogs and the Ultimate Predator.

As for the poster, this is another stylish offering. The background is bright orange, with the creature looking mostly classic, but with his upgraded armor. It comes with the tagline, "The hunt is bigger in IMAX." It's like beating a dead horse sometimes, but with so many bad posters out there for big movies, it's nice to see something a bit snazzy. It's been a long time since a Predator movie has been great and it's starting to feel more and more like this could be that movie we've been waiting for. Here's hoping.

The cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski. Edward James Olmos was initially among the cast and had filmed some scenes. Unfortunately, during the course of reshoots and while the movie was being retooled in the editing room, his stuff wound up on the cutting room floor. For those who may be holding out hope, it doesn't appear as though Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to show up as Dutch either.

Shane Black co-wrote the script with Fred Decker. They previously worked together on the cult favorite Monster Squad. Fox is debuting the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival very shortly, so we should be hearing word on whether or not this will be the effective shot in the arm that this franchise so desperately needs. The Predator is set to arrive in theaters on September 14. Be sure to check out the new IMAX poster and TV spot for yourself below, which first debuted over at Collider.