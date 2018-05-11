If The Predator trailer didn't do it for you, or just wasn't quiet enough alien action for your liking, a brand new image from director Shane Black's upcoming reboot has made its way online. We've been waiting a long time to see the legendary, deadly aliens make their return to the big screen and fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first trailer. Unfortunately, it left a lot of people scratching their heads, but this image is probably much more in line with what people were hoping to see.

While the trailer was mostly a strange series of things that didn't seem to make a lot of sense to those watching it without proper context, this image from The Predator gets right to the point. We see one of the famed hunters without its armor in the process of slamming who looks to be an unfortunate lackey about to meet a grisly demise. It's a very cool shot and one that may inspire a little confidence in those who are feeling iffy after seeing the first teaser.

One thing this image showcases is the practical creature effects. This is a guy in a Predator suit. While there is sure to be a ton of CGI in this movie, we can hope that it will be used to enhance some great, real-world effects as opposed to dominating the movie. Part of what makes the original Predator hold up so well is that it is largely practical. And this looks like the version of the creature we've come to know and love. While it's clear that someone needs to come in and crack the right story for this franchise, one thing that needs no reinvention is the alien itself. Fortunately, it looks like the filmmakers left well enough alone in that respect.

What we know for sure is that The Predator won't be business as usual. Not only is the movie taking place in the suburbs, but as the trailer and synopsis both reveal, the fearsome hunters are upgrading themselves with DNA from various species. As if they weren't formidable enough before, now they're going to be genetically enhanced. Plus, the trailer clearly shows us that a young kid is the one responsible for bringing them to Earth this time. Things might get a little weird with this one. But weird can be good, as long as it's done correctly. Maybe this was just a rough first trailer and this image will be more indicative of the experience we're going to have with the movie when it comes out.

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski. Can Shane Black finally be the guy to make the first great movie within this franchise since the original? One can only hope at this point. The Predator arrives on September 14. Be sure to check out the new image, courtesy of Empire Magazine, for yourself below.