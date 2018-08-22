Shane Black has been promising a pretty violent and bloody experience with The Predator, and as it turns out, he wasn't kidding. It has been officially announced that the film will hit theaters with an R-rating, "for strong bloody violence, language throughout, and crude sexual references." Basically, it sounds like all of the ingredients for a Black presentation are compiled here. Sony's Venom movie was recently criticized for a PG-13 rating, so it's nice to see that The Predator is looking to push the R-rated envelope with some crazy blood and guts.

The trailers for The Predator haven't been as dark and violent has fans were hoping for, but the footage that was shown off at this year's San Diego Comic-Con solidified the rumors of an R-rating. The Ultimate Predators, who Shane Black calls "the ultimate expression of Predator dominance," are on the scene to hunt the hunters, ripping heads off and sharing the trophy with the humans, showing just exactly what happens when you end up on the bad side of a genetically modified Predator. Black has been promising a return to form for the franchise, and it certainly seems like he's off to a good start.

As to how Shane Black approached making The Predator, the director declares that he had to make the Predators mysterious again. The 1987 original movie, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, played upon the fear of not showing off a whole lot of the Predator, creating tension as well as making the payoff that much better when Schwarzenegger and the Predator are battling at the end of the film. The audience learns about the mysterious alien in real-time with Schwarzenegger's Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer.

As for unveiling the Ultimate Predator, Shane Black took notes from watching previous films in the franchise, noting that some of the costumes looked like big guys in football uniforms. The Predator takes the original hunter and mixes it with some of the most deadly creatures in the universe, making the Ultimate Predator, an alien who is able to kill without effort that is also highly intelligent. It's clear that Black is trying to craft something new to the franchise while also staying true to the 1987 roots.

Shane Black's The Predator hits theaters on September 14th, complete with an R-rating for "strong bloody violence." The movie stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski. The Predator continues from the first two installments, and isn't a full reboot, according to Black. Hopes are high for the upcoming film and the latest promotional material has been upping the ante as fans look forward to seeing some super bloody spines ripped from the bodies of the Ultimate Predator's victims. The R-rating for Shane Black's The Predator was first confirmed by Film Ratings.