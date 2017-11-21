It sounds like the first reactions to Shane Black's The Predator are in and they're incredibly divided. Fox reportedly starting holding test screenings of the highly-anticipated movie last week and, though people who get into these test screenings generally have to sign some form of non-disclosure agreement, some reactions have leaked online. Some fans reportedly love the new, very comedic take on the franchise, while others absolutely hate it and warn to "avoid it at all costs."

The reactions come to us via YouTuber Mr. H, who has been covering The Predator pretty closely. He's reportedly managed to dig up some reactions from those who attended one of the test screenings and there doesn't seem to be a lot of middle ground. Those who saw the movie either love Shane Black's very different approach, or they really hated it. Looks like we could have a divisive movie on our hands, folks. Here's what Mr. H had to say about it.

"Just last week, test screenings began, which there have been some leaks surrounding those surfacing online, with many people saying they loved it. Took a while to get used to the fact that a Predator movie was comedic. But also there were some reports from those who were in the test audience that they hated it, to avoid it at all costs and that the movie was a heavy, far-flung departure from what was established."

We should note that, for one, it's possible these reactions aren't totally legitimate, since they're coming from unverified sources. And, it's especially important to point out that, even if they are authentic, they're reactions to a test screening. Studios hold test screenings in order to see how people feel about a movie. It's entirely possible that Fox and Shane Black could use this information to make changes to The Predator. The movie doesn't come out until August 3, 2018, so there's plenty of time to make changes and, if need be, do some reshoots.

As far as what we know for sure, The Predator is going to take place in the suburbs. Thomas Jane, who stars as one of the leads, recently revealed that the plot revolves around a group of soldiers with PTSD who are on their way to a hospital and, through a crazy set of events, wind up fighting Predators. Here's what he had to say about it.

"They're going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over. We're all like, 'Let's go kill these f***ing Predators ourselves!' And we're just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there's these aliens out there. So that's kinda cool!"

In addition to Thomas Jane, the cast includes cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Jacob Tremblay, Yvonne Strahovski, Alfie Allen, Sterling K. Brown and Edward James Olmos. It's been a long time since we've had a great Predator movie, so let's hope that Fox gets this thing in shape in time for the release. Shane Black is a great director who blends humor and action very well. Let's hope he finds a balance we can all appreciate. You can check out the full video, courtesy of the MR. H Reviews YouTube channel, for yourself below.