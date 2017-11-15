It's been quite some time since we've seen a new movie in the Predator franchise, but that's all going to change next year. The Predator is set to arrive on August 3, 2018, and is going to take the franchise to some pretty interesting places. Namely, the suburbs. Now, star Edward James Olmos reveals that director Shane Black has made The Predator really funny, in addition to being full of deadly alien action. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I haven't seen any of it, but it's gonna be funny. The kids in the thing. Yeah, the humor. Huge. Huge. I mean I was in shock, because, you know this is a really intense franchise, and it still is. Don't get me wrong. You're gonna be inside of it. But the characters are... what he did, Shane is an incredibly gifted writer, and he's a great director, and so he ended up getting an incredible ensemble, and when I reached it they had already been filming for three months so they were a unit. So I jump in as the General and there were some moments where I just had to laugh in the scene and I couldn't be laughing in the scene. 'I'm sorry guys. Really, I'm sorry.'"

Shane Black, who starred in and worked on the script for the original Predator, is great at blending action and comedy and has been for his entire career. So it's natural that he'd bring that to The Predator. Thomas Jane recently revealed the pretty crazy plot for the movie, which involves a bunch of soldiers suffering from PTSD doing battle with the famed aliens in a suburban setting. Edward James Olmos reiterated some of those details, while also claiming the movie is going to be quite deadly.

"Keegan (Michael Key) and Thomas Jane... they're paired off in groups of three groups. Six guys. The way they work, they were all post-traumatic stress disorder guys who were inside of an insane asylum. A mental hospital. Then they put the lead character in there to kind of make them disappear, because they want them kind of out of the picture. And so he gets involved and then boom, the world goes crazy and these kids are released. But out of a freaky incident with some of the Predators. It's crazy. It's so crazy. I'm excited for it, and I don't know what's gonna happen. I got a good feeling about it. I mean if it's really funny, and yet deadly like Predator is."

The jury is still out on how this is all going to work, but The Predator, if nothing else, sounds like a pretty big swing at this point. None of the sequels have managed to be as good as Predator and there's a lot of hope that this movie can capture some of what we all love about the franchise. In this interview with Cinema Blend, Edward James Olmos certainly seems confident that it will. We'll have a much better idea of what to expect once we finally get to see the first trailer for The Predator.