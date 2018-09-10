The Predator actress Olivia Munn is not satisfied with Shane Black's apology for casting Steven Wilder Striegel, a registered sex offender. Black did not tell the cast or the studio about Striegel's past, in an effort to reportedly help him out. The director and Striegel have been friends for over 14 years, and Black has cast him in little parts over the years since his 2010 felony conviction for attempting to lure a 14-year old girl into a relationship online.

Olivia Munn found out about Steven Wilder Striegel's past and alerted 20th Century Fox, who ended up cutting the actor's scene from The Predator. When the news first became public, Shane Black defended his decision to hire Striegel, stating that he was trying to help his old friend with a second chance. However, he has since claimed that he did not know the severity of Striegel's case and issued an apology. But Munn isn't having it. She explains.

"I don't accept Shane's apology. It wasn't given to me personally... A real apology has to be done privately, not just read publicly and I read it with the rest of the world."

When it comes down to it, Olivia Munn is angry that Shane Black did not let her or anyone else know that they were working with a registered sex offender. Munn had one scene with the actor in which he continually hit on her. In the end, it appears that the director has been pretty quiet about the whole situation. Munn had this to say.

"Whatever small amount of power or fame that I've created, I'm not willing to share it with someone like that. And if Shane wants to share his platform and his power with someone like that, that's on him. But I deserve to make that choice for myself."

The Predator hits theaters next week and this controversy seems to be getting worse because of Shane Black's silence on the matter. Olivia Munn was also a little critical of the studio as well, noting that they didn't respond to her claim for a few weeks. However, she did think that they were more than likely investigating her claim. Black has yet to publicly respond to Munn and her views on his apology.

While Shane Black claims that he didn't know the extent of Steven Wilder Striegel's offense, the actor says otherwise. In a statement, Striegel says that Black has always been aware of the details surrounding his arrest and jail time. The director has yet to respond to those claims as well. Whatever the case may be, this controversy is sure to hurt The Predator at the box office. The movie premiered at TIFF over the weekend, and it has been getting mixed reviews. You can see more of what Olivia Munn and the rest of the cast had to say about the situation below, thanks to The Los Angeles Times Twitter account.