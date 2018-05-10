The Predator trailer is finally here. It's been a long time coming, but Fox has finally gotten around to making a new Predator movie with hopes of kick-starting the franchise for modern audiences. While this movie won't be abandoning the canon of the previous movies, as it will have connections to previous entries, it will also be mostly a reboot, allowing for a new generation of moviegoers to experience what one of the most iconic and deadly aliens in cinema history has to offer. Now, with the release of this trailer, we finally have our first look at the movie, which arrives in theaters this fall.

This footage first debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas before making its way online. The Predator takes the franchise from the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys) directs the movie.

When it comes to Predator, it could be one of those if it ain't broke don't fix it kind of things. That said, with the whole suburban setting, genetically upgrades and whatnot, this is diverting pretty far from what people love about the original movie. In truth, no movie in the series has even come close to matching the first one, which Shane Black actually starred in alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger who, unfortunately, unless they snuck him in during reshoots, won't be appearing. Schwarzenegger was said to have been offered a small part in the movie early on, but he didn't like what they were offering him, so he passed. Whatever the case may be, don't expect to see Dutch show up to save the day.

The cast for the movie does include Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski. After moving its release date around several times, with the movie originally slated for release in February of this year, Fox is now going to release The Predator on September 14. Director Shane Black and Fred Dekker (Monster Squad) penned the screenplay.

Can this finally be the movie that brings the franchise back to its former glory? We haven't seen the killer aliens on screen since 2010's Predators and people are ready to like this movie if it's good. That's the key, this movie has to be good. Not even great, but good. We'll know in just a handful of months if Shane Black was able to pull it off, but in the meantime, this footage gives us some idea of what to expect. Be sure to check out The Predator trailer, courtesy of 20th Century Fox, for yourself below.