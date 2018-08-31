Blood flows freely and F-bombs are dropped at an expedient rate in the final trailer for 20th Century Fox's The Predator. If you were on the fence about seeing director Shane Black's latest attempt at resurrecting this meandering franchise, this latest footage will surely push you over the edge. It's got my full attention now, and it's all thanks to this gore-soaked clip.

Backed by a pulsing hip-hop soundtrack, the basic nature of The Predator is laid out in this two minute preview that swings like a bat and hits like a hammer. We get to see the hunters tearing human bodies up, and shredding them into confetti. This is one reboot that definitely earns its R rating. And it looks like a lot of fun.

In two weeks, the Hunt is On! 20th Century Fox has released a new red band trailer for The Predator, showing off what director Shane Blackwas able to capture from stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski.

For fans headed to TIFF, The Predator will kick-off the Midnight Madness screenings on September 6th. For more information, please visit: www.tiff.net/midnightmadness. Everyone else will get to enjoy the fin jazz stylings of The Predator when it opens in theaters on September 14, 2018!

The Predator was written by Fred Dekker & Shane Black, who previously collaborated on the 80s cult hit Monster Squad. And, well, hey guys, this looks just like Monster Squad all grown up. The screenplay is based on the characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas. Producers are John Davis, Larry Gordon, Joel Silver.Here's the official synopsis direct from 20th Century Fox.

"From the outer reaches of space to the to the backwoods of southern Georgia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race."

Check out the final Red Band trailer which is sure to get your heart racing and your fists pumping like a millennial hipster listening to MxPx for the first time.