A new video for The Predator has arrived. It wouldn't be fair to call this new look at director Shane Black's upcoming revival of the franchise a trailer, since it clocks in at about 40 seconds. However, it's got some bloody, great new red-band footage, complete with F-bombs, violent deaths and "the ultimate Predator." The video arrives as pre-sale tickets for the movie have officially gone on sale. So if you're eager to catch the hunter's return on opening night, now is your chance to secure some premium seats.

The marketing for The Predator got off to something of a rocky start, as the first trailer left many fans feeling cold and not sure what to make of it. However, as things have progressed, the movie has looked increasingly entertaining and this new video is one of the better compiled bits of footage we've seen so far. To aid matters, this new video comes complete with a new track from Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave fame, which is set for release this Friday called Rabbit's Revenge. The track features Bassnecter, Big Boi and Killer Mike and is to be included on his new album The Atlas Underground. It works quite well as the backdrop to some Predator carnage here.

Shane Black has been doing reshoots on the movie to get it in better shape for release. Unfortunately, that meant some things shifted along the way and Edward James Olmos' role has been cut, as we recently learned. This new promo does a nice job of highlighting the various cast members who didn't get cut. The cast for The Predator includes Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski.

The franchise has been dormant since the release of 2010's Predators. It was by no means a bad movie, but it just didn't reignite a passion for the series with moviegoers. Will The Predator be able to be the first great movie since the original action classic was released? We'll know in a little less than a month, as it's just been announced that the movie will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 as part of their Midnight Madness series.

Predator was released in 1987 and remains a seminal action classic to this day. Unfortunately, none of the sequels have managed to capture that same level of magic. Here's hoping that changes next month. Shane Black, who actually starred in the original Predator alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, co-wrote the screenplay for this latest entry with Fred Decker. The pair previously collaborated on Monster Squad. The Predator is set to arrive in theaters on September 14. Be sure to check out the new promo video, courtesy of the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel, for yourself below.