After heartlessly postponing the release date for Shane Black's The Predator multiple time (not to mention failing to follow through on a promise to release footage back in April) the promotional team at 20th Century Fox is going balls to the wall with a final promotional push for the film, slated to (finally) invade US Theaters on September 14th. In many ways, our cups runneth over, as a couple of knock-out trailers have already revealed the existence of a genetically enhanced "Upgraded Predator", something many believe would have been more impactful had proof of the creature's existence been withheld until the film's release. Indeed, trailers today are often accused of spoiling many of a movie's money shots. Still, the latest TV spot for The Predator has arrived to titillate us further with a chilling message: These intergalactic game hunters have world domination on their minds.

One of the most interesting aspects of Predators (2010), the last installment in the franchise launched in 1987 by director John McTiernan, was its exploration of the extraterrestrials' culture and hierarchies. It turns out there are several different type Predators (or Yautja as they are scientifically known) and, as opposed to the Alien franchise's Xenomorphs (against whom the Predators have been pitted) they do not operate in unison with a hive mentality. In fact, their societies are rife with infighting with some of the bigger, more aggressive tribes actually subjugate weaker clans. Clearly, Black's The Predator is setting the stage for multiple conflicts, with mankind's united battle against the Yautja menace coincides with ongoing interspecies conflicts. Will war time make for strange bedfellows, or will this 3-way battle royale be the destruction of us all? I guess that depends on whether or not Black and company are gunning for a sequel!

"From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race."

Black directed The Predator from a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker (Night of the Creeps, The Monster Squad); the films sizable ensemble cast includes Thomas Jane, Olivia Munn, Jake Busey, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, and Augusto Aguilera. As for how likely it is that Black actually is setting The Predator up for additional sequels, here's what he told Variety last July: "I would love to say we've been planning a trilogy, but I take one day at a time. In motion-picture terms that's one movie at a time." In other words: It all depends on The Predator's Box Office success (or lack thereof).

It's no secret that, while staying true to the franchise's roots, Black and Dekker will be steering their iteration into new territories. Black recently told Collider this:

"It's like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they're rigid and hard and it'd be hard to play on these things because they're so rough, but if you go inside them there's actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while."

Expect the buzz surrounding The Predator to increase exponentially in the weeks to come, so check back often for updates as they're revealed. This news first came our way via ComicBook.com.