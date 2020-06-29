The Prey teaser has landed. Danny Trejo stars in this sci-fi thriller and it looks intense. The 80s style monster movie centers on some U.S. soldiers who are trapped in a Cave in Afghanistan. As they seek their way out they are attacked by a mysterious creature. It has some pretty heavy Predator vibes, though it takes place in a desert instead of a jungle this time around. The Prey will be released in the fall on all digital platforms and all cable carriers in the United States and Canada.

Danny Trejo has been through a lot over the course of his life, but dealing with a monster in Afghanistan has to be one of his craziest roles. Trejo has been out promoting his latest project, Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, which takes a long look at his fall and subsequent rise. Trejo spent a decade in prison and has seen some things, though they weren't monsters in the desert. He explains.

"There's two kinds of people in prison. There's predators and there's prey and you have to decide which you're gonna be every morning. And you might decide you're going to be a predator, but someone else has decided you're going to be prey. It's probably the most tense place you'll ever be."

For the most part Danny Trego was the predator in prison, not the prey. With that being said, he is perfectly fine with being on lockdown at the moment. While most people complain about having to remain indoors, Trejo loves it, especially when compared to prison. He has everything he needs, including his beloved Nintendo Switch, which allows him to play Animal Crossing all day long. The actor recently showed off his island, which he is very happy with.

Danny Trejo has been in a number of movies over the years and recently revealed how he chooses to take on his roles. "If they want me to play the bad guy and the bad guy lives and gets the girl, I won't do it," states Trejo, with his moral compass always firmly in check. Trejo needs some realism in his part, or he's not going to do it, though there is nothing real about the monster in The Prey. Trejo had this to say about taking on different roles.

"The bad guy's got to die or go to prison and I'll do it. When I go to talk, I tell young people I've never known a successful drug dealer... And they say, 'what about Chapo!' And I say Chapo was buried! All those guys are dead or in prison forever."

The Prey stars Danny Trejo, Nick Chindlun, Kevin Grevioux and Adrian Paul. It was written by Matthew Hensman and Gustavo Sainz, while Cire Hensman, Lance Miccio, and Gustavo Sainz serve as producers. Hensman, Joel Schechter, Juan Feldman, and Rene Veluzat serve as executive producers. You can check out the exclusive clip from The Prey above.