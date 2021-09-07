McFarlane Toys has given The Princess Bride the action figure treatment, and if you're a fan of the movie, you're going to want them all. The toy company has just revealed our first look at a new action figure line inspired by the movie that features highly detailed figures of four fan favorites. Additional details about the specifics of the figures have yet to be revealed, but all four can be seen in a new photo unveiled by McFarlane Toys.

Four characters can be seen in the photo from Todd McFarlane, including Westley as Dread Pirate Roberts (Cary Elwes), Fezzik (Andre the Giant), Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), and Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin). They even come with accessories like a little (for him) rock for Fezzik. It's not yet clear if additional figures will be made in the future, although it would be nice as there are some other key characters missing. Of course, that might depend on how well these toys sell, and we'll find out more about them soon.

Released in 1987, The Princess Bride is directed by Rob Reiner and written by William Goldman. One of the most celebrated fantasy movies in history, the feature follows a farmhand named Westley and the friends he encounters along the way in his quest to rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Wallace Shawn also memorably stars as Vizzini, and it's inconceivable he isn't getting an action figure just yet.

While The Princess Bride wasn't a box office smash at the time, it has since become known as one of cinema history's most beloved fantasy movies. It is also filled with highly quotable dialogue from start to finish, and fans still regularly quote the movie. Looking back on the movie's 30th anniversary in 2017, Elwes said that fans often quote lines to him when they see him, but suggested Shawn had it worse.

"I mean, people have got vast portions of the screenplay tattooed on their body," Elwes said, per EW. "I got it easier than Wallace Shawn," the actor explained. "He says, 'You don't even know, Cary, how many times I hear 'inconceivable' a day.' Every time he drops his keys or misses a cab or something. Anything. Someone's always there. Forever! He said, 'You won't believe it, but people think that I'm hearing it for the first time when they say it to me.'"

Of the movie's continued popularity, he added: "I spoke to Rob last week, and I think we're all kind of in awe that 30 years later, this film is not slowing down. If anything, it's gaining momentum. We didn't even have T-shirts when the movie came out, and now you can buy anything with Princess Bride on it. Literally almost anything. It's up there with Star Wars merchandise now. It's not quite Star Wars crazy, but it's up there."

And it still continues. In 2018, the PG-13 release of Deadpool 2 spoofed the movie's opening scene with Ryan Reynolds taking over the role of the narrator with Fred Savage reprising his role as the grandson. Last year, a Chicago bar named after the movie called "As You Wish" opened as well. Now, we're getting action figures, and they look amazing. Pre-orders will go live next week, and the unveiling of the Princess Bride action figures comes to us from McFarlane Toys.