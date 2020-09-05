The Princess Bride cast is set to reunite for a virtual table read. The event is a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, and Billy Crystal are all on board to participate, along with director Rob Reiner and comedian Patton Oswalt, who will be moderating a Q&A after the reading. The live event will be held at 4pm PST on September 13th.

Something very cool coming soon... ⚔️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVqzY2NrLt — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 4, 2020

The Princess Bride reunion table reading requires a donation to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in order to watch. However, there is no minimum donation, so fans of the 1987 classic don't have to worry about paying a set amount to enjoy the reunion. Wisconsin is traditionally a blue battleground state that Donald Trump successfully flipped in the 2016 election. Additionally, there is a lot going on in Wisconsin at the moment after the police shot Jacob Blake in the back 7 times and sparked a wave of new protests, one resulting in the death of two people. Joe Biden and Trump visited Kenosha earlier this week at separate times.

Cary Elwes teased The Princess Bride reunion on social media and also released a statement. "I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans," he says. Elwes continues, "He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing." Obviously, not everybody is going to agree with Elwes point of view, so it will be interesting to see how many people contribute to watch the reunion.

Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said, "The 2020 election is just like The Princess Bride: giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles. We're thrilled that some of the world's greatest stars are joining us to relive the magic of my favorite movie in the world and help us safely navigate the fire swamp of Wisconsin politics." All parties involved are not shying away from their reasoning to get The Princess Bride cast back together.

Director Jason Reitman directed a virtual reimagining of The Princess Bride back at the end of June. Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, and Elijah Wood are just a few of the names that participated in the event, which streamed on Quibi. Original director Rob Reiner played the grandson, while his father, Carl Reiner played the grandfather in what would be his final acting role. You can head over to the Act Blue website to get ready for The Princess Bride reunion table read.