Disney+ is adding an undeniable classic to its library next month. The streaming service has announced that The Princess Bride will be available to stream starting May 1. To help make the announcement, Disney enlisted stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright, who produced a little at-home video to break the news. Taking to Twitter, the official Disney+ account shared the video with the following caption.

"As you wish, Cary Elwes & Robin Wright. #ThePrincessBride is streaming May 1 on #DisneyPlus."

As for the video itself, It is pretty obviously staged, with Cary Elwes, who plays Westley, asking Robin Wright, who plays Buttercup, if she's bored. He then proceeds to explain that the movie will be available to stream soon, which could help cure any boredom they might experience. Wright then asks if they will "get to take a selfie with Mickey." Then Elwes says he hopes Disney will say "as you wish" to that, with Wright referring to him as "my Westley." Setting aside the contents of the video, this is potentially good news for those who are subscribed to the streaming service.

The Princess Bride was released in 1987s. Directed by Rob Reiner, it serves as an adaptation of the William Goldman novel of the same name. The story centers on a beautiful young woman and her one true love, who must find her after a long separation and rescue her. If they hope to be reunited, they must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin. The cast also includes Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Chris Sarandon (Child's Play), Wallace Shawn (My Dinner With Andre), Billy Crystal (City Slickers), Carol Kane (Scrooged), Fred Savage (The Wonder Years) the late wrestling legend, Andre the Giant.

At the time of its original release, the movie was a modest success at best financially speaking, grossing $30 million at the box office against a reported $16 million budget. However, the fantasy/adventure flick proved to be a critical favorite and managed to have a long life after its initial run in theaters. The Princess Bride has managed to gain status as a true 80s classic that has endured in pop culture for more than 30 years. So much so that there was downright outrage on social media last year when rumors of a possible remake surfaced.

Disney+ has amassed more than 50 million subscribers worldwide since launching in November. While original titles such as The Mandalorian and the live-action Lady and the Tramp are a big draw, attractive classic library content will help keep subscribers in the long run. That is in large part why Disney paid more than $71 billion for most of Fox's media assets in the landmark deal that went into effect last year. That will allow them to bring more and more classic titles such as this to the service in the future. Feel free to check out the announcement video from the Disney+ Twitter account for yourself.