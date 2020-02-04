We may soon enough be checking back in with the Kingdom of Genovia, as The Princess Diaries reportedly has a spin-off movie in the works at Disney+. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the spin-off is currently in development from Martin Chase Productions - the production company of Debra Martin Chase, who produced the original Princess Diaries movies. Lorna Osunsanmi (All American) is also reported to be on board to pen the sequel, but as with the aforementioned information, none of this has yet been officially confirmed by Disney.

Per the report, a basic plot synopsis for the The Princess Diaries 3 has also been revealed. Calling back to the original movie, the spin-off is said to follow a biracial teenage girl who one day learns she is Mia's half-sister and moves to the European Kingdom of Genovia to live with her royal family. Going this route creatively is likely a way to keep the focus of the story primarily on a teenage central character, as the original movie came out nearly two full decades ago. This will also open the door for returning characters from the previous movies to appear, notably the Genovia royal family.

Directed by Garry Marshall, The Princess Diaries was released in 2001. It starred Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teenager who suddenly becomes a princess when she learns she is heir to the throne of a European kingdom. Dame Julie Andrews also starred as Mia's mother Clarisse Renaldi, the reigning Queen of Genovia. Both actresses would return for the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which co-starred Chris Pine and concluded with Clarisse stepping down so Mia can officially become the new ruler of the kingdom.

As of now, Hathaway and Andrews have yet to officially sign on for the rumored Disney+ project, but both actresses have made it clear they'd be open to revisiting the franchise. Early last year, Hathaway claimed there was a script in the works for a third Princess Diaries movie and said she wanted to do it. Andrews would also publicly express similar interests in reviving the franchise several months later by telling Entertainment Tonight she would love to reprise the role of Clarisse, so as long as Hathaway wanted her to. Hopefully, both will be returning for the new movie along with Pine as Lord Nicholas Devereaux.

Because Disney has yet to comment on these reports, it remains unclear when we can expect to see the new spin-off of The Princess Diaries make its way to Disney+. In the meantime, several other franchise revivals are also in the works for the House of Mouse's streaming services, which includes a sequel series to The Mighty Ducks with Emilio Estevez reprising the role of Coach Gordon Bombay. It's been known that Disney has been looking towards other beloved franchises from the past to help pad the service's content, so it wouldn't be shocking at all to see The Princess Diaries revisited next. This news was first reported by The Illuminerdi.