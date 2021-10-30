If you have been shopping over the last few weeks, you realize that the retail industry operates and goes by a different calendar than we do. Matter of fact they even skip over holidays and go right to Christmas (don't get me started on this topic). Luckily though it means we get more holiday movies and Netflix is already planning out their list. The Princess Switch is back with a third installment and a new trailer to get everyone in the mood. Check the holiday-filled trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

The story for the next installment goes as follows: "When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch."

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will debut only on Netflix on November 18th, 2021. Just in time for you to start eating Christmas cookies and binging everything and anything you can find that involves snow, Santa, and romance.

The Princess Switch first premiered on Netflix in 2018 and quickly became a trending title on the streaming service's top list. It was followed up in 2020 with the sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again. This film also became a top trending title which of course led to the third film. And most likely this will trend as a holiday favorite for the next couple of months.

We know that of course Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens will be back for the third installment and will still play the same three characters from the second film: Queen Margaret, Stacy, and Fiona. However, new to the series is Remy Hii as Peter Maxwell. We don't have many other cast members that have yet to be confirmed, but most likely we will see Nick Sagar return as Kevin, Sam Palladio as Prince Edward, and Alexa Adeosun as Olivia. We will also have Mark Fleischmann and Suanne Braun both as Frank De Luca and Mrs. Donatelli, with I am sure a lot of new characters to be part of the Christmas magic.

This series of films has proven to be highly successful and Netflix is banking on this one to have the same results. This could lead into another film, of course, nothing has been determined yet but around that time of year, it doesn't take much for a Christmas film to be successful. I would imagine we could see a Princess Switch 4. Would Vanessa Hudgens play the role of four characters? Probably not, but who knows?

Once we find anything out about the possible fourth movie, we will of course let you know. But in the meantime, you can watch all three streaming on Netflix and get yourself ready for a huge holiday filled with movies, gifts, and more. Don't forget to leave us comments and continue to follow for all the latest news and more.