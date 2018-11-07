Who doesn't love a good switcheroo movie? Netflix obviously does, as they have just announced The Princess Switch as one of their big holiday releases. It stars Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens in a tale that is as old as rice, and still just as delicious.

There are two types of switcheroo movies that have become quite popular over the last couple of decades. The first is where two people swap bodies, as popularized in Freaky Friday and the dozen of copy cat comedies that arrived in its wake, including Like Father, Like Son and the much more recent The Change-Up. The second kind of switcheroo movie is where two dopplegangers discover each other, and wonder if the other's life might be better. So they swap places. The later is what we have here.

Vanessa Hudgens, who you loved as Candy in Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers, returns as a delightfully pampered duchess. She is also playing a dirt poor commoner, and the two decide to pull the old switcheroo, believing the other must live so much better. Oh, but boy do they have some surprises in store. You know how this will all play out. Netflix isn't streaming too far off the reservation or trying to change the formula that is so beloved too much. This isn't New Coke or Clear Pepsi.

Starring alongside Vanessa Hudgens in this sweet and savory romantic comedy is Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar as the two love interests who get to swap their girlfriends. The movie comes from director Mike Rohl, who is working from a script by Megan Metzger and Robin Bernheim. This Christmas comedy is produced by Brad Krevoy and Amy Krell. Netflix offers this as the official synopsis.

One week before Christmas, Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy, a "commoner" from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa's helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy's handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiance, the dashing Prince.

The Princess Switch will launch globally on Netflix starting November 16. It isn't the only fun holiday movie Netflix is pulling out of the chimney this year. They also have The Christmas Chronicles coming exactly one week later, which stars Kurt Russell as jolly old Saint Nick. It might be the most inspired Santa Claus casting ever seen. The holiday fantasy finds two kids trying to help Santa save Christmas after they almost derail the whole holiday.

Kurt Russell's Santa movie arrives on Thanksgiving Day, when The Prince Switch will already be queued up and ready to stream. Netflix is really going out of their way to bring the good gifts this yuletide season. You can get your first look at The Princess Switch in the trailer and poster below, which arrive direct from Netflix Streaming Youtube channel. It's very much going to be a merry Christmas.