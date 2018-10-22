Orion Pictures continues to unleash disturbing genre fare as it restores its good name in cult entertainment. Now, they are delving into the kidsploitation sub-genre with a scary little howler that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Coming this winter is The Prodigy. We have the first trailer and a creepy new poster.

Possessed kids are always guaranteed to be a spine-crippling time at the cinema. And The Prodigy looks to push the idea forward with its bad behavior. Unravel the truth in the new trailer for Orion Pictures' supernatural horror thriller from director Nicholas McCarthy (The Pact, At Devil's Door).

In her much anticipated foray into the horror-thriller genre, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black) stars as Sarah, a mother whose young son Miles, Jackson Robert Scott (It, "AMC's Fear the Walking Dead), exhibits disturbing behavior that signals an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him.

Catch The Prodigy when it opens in theaters nationwide February 8, 2019! Fearing for her family's safety, Sarah must grapple with her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles in favor of investigating what, or who, is causing his dark turn. She is forced to look for answers in the past, taking the audience on a wild ride; one where the line between perception and reality remains blurry.

Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott are joined on-screen by an ensemble cast that also includes Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth, Rookie Blue) and Colm Feore (Thor, Pearl Harbor). Nicholas McCarthy is working from a script by Jeff Buhler (The Midnight Meat Train, Pet Sematary). Tripp Vinson (The Rite, The Exorcism of Emily Rose) is producing for Orion Pictures.

Nicholas McCarthy made his directorial debut in 2012 with the hit horror mystery thriller The Pact, and he followed that up in 2014 with At the Devil's Door. He also just wrote the horror thriller Body Cam, which follows a group of cops who try to cover up a murder by hiding their body cam footage, only to be visited by a supernatural force intent on getting revenge. That movie is currently in post-production and should hit theaters next year.

Taylor Shilling is perhaps best known as Piper Chapman on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, which just announced that it is wrapping up the entire series with Season 7 in 2019. She made her big screen debut in the drama Dark Matter, and has since become a genre favorite. She also starred in the comedy crime thriller Take Me for Netflix, and starred alongside Adam Scott in the comedy mystery The Overnight. Now, she takes on one of her most challenging roles in The Prodigy.

Orion Pictures has shared the scary first trailer for The Prodigy as an early little bite sized Halloween treat, to get you pumped for its big release in February, where it should fare pretty well at the box office. Take a look, and remember, if you get too scared, it's only a movie.